PREP ROUNDUP: Late bucket sends RC Christian past Wall in season-opener

The Rapid City Christian girls’ basketball team kicked off the season with a tough victory as they came back from a late deficit to score a 63-60 win over Wall thanks to a late basket from Hayden Thorton on Thursday.

With the score tied at 60-60 with less than 30 seconds remaining, Thorton took a pass across half court and found the bottom of the net on a shot just inside the 3-point line.

Olivia Kieffer made a free throw on the Comets’ next possession to give them a three-point lead.

The Eagles had a pair of turnovers on their last two possessions as Christian was able to hold on for the victory.

It wasn’t an easy outing for the Comets as they trailed 16-10 to close out the first quarter and 35-31 at the half.

Wall carried a 52-50 lead into the final quarter but couldn’t hold on the rest of the way.

Thorton led the way for the Comets with 25 points, while Kieffer finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Nora Dinger paced the Eagles with 20 points, Paige Kjerstad added 18 points and April Schulz finished with 10.

Next up, Rapid City Christian (1-0) will host Douglas Saturday, while Wall (1-1) is at Edgemont.

ST. THOMAS MORE 60, CAMPBELL COUNTY 58: St. Thomas More showed its resilience in its first game of the season as it earned a hard-fought victory over Campbell County, Wyoming in Gillette in overtime on Thursday.

Ross tallied a team-high 19 points and Gabby Robbins added 10.

The Cavaliers and Camels battled to a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation, but More was able to outscore its opponent 9-7 in OT to seal the victory.

The Cavaliers (1-0) will play Cody, Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

WHITE RIVER 64, BELLE FOURCHE 50: White River opened the season with a win as they defeated Belle Fourche on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tigers (1-0) will host Stanley County on Saturday, while the Broncs (0-1) travel to Spearfish to take on the Spartans at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 86, CRAZY HORSE 11: The Warriors jumped out to a 34-2 advantage to close out the first quarter as they cruised to a win over Crazy Horse on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Francis Indian (2-0) will play at Wakpala on Saturday, while the Chiefs (0-1) host Takini at 4 p.m. Friday.

Boys Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 72, CAMPBELL COUNTY 54: The Cavaliers used a third quarter surge to score a victory over Campbell County, Wyoming, at the Gillette Tournament on Thursday.

The first half was close as STM battled back from a 16-15 deficit in the first and eventually carried a 36-32 advantage into the break.

The Cavaliers began to pull away in the third quarter as they outscored the Camels 21-9 for a 57-41 lead.

No statistics were made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (1-0) will play Cody, Wyoming in Gillette at 1 p.m. Friday

Wrestling

Raiders open season with a pair of wins

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team kicked off the regular season with a pair of victories on Thursday as they opened the day with a 56-12 win over Chamberlain before defeating Thunder Basin, Wyoming 66-11.

Corter Doney of Stevens won his two matches at 152 pounds, Logan Graf scored wins at 126 and 132 pounds and Kadin Nelson finished with a pair of wins at 195.

The Raiders will compete in the Rapid City Invitational at noon Friday.

Scoopers sweep Huron, Aberdeen Central

The Scoopers earned a pair of dual victories to open its home schedule Thursday in Sturgis.

They kicked off the day with a 67-12 win over Huron, followed by a 66-9 victory over Aberdeen Central later in the evening.

In their matchup with Huron, Scoopers cruised early as they took a 24-0 advantage thanks to pinfall wins from Teryn Zebroski (106 pounds), Tegan Zebroski (113), Beau Peters (120) and Kaden Olson (126).

Sturgis' dual with Aberdeen wasn’t much different as the Scoopers jumped out to a 21-3 advantage, including wins from Tegan and Teryn Zebroski, and Kaden and Kelton Olson (132 pounds).

Sturgis will compete in the Rapid City Invite starting Friday.

