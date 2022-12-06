 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Late free throws lift Kadoka over Little Wound in season opener

  • Updated
Kadoka

Breezy Amiotte sank two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining to give the Kadoka Area girls basketball team a 59-58 win over Little Wound in their season opener Tuesday in Kadoka.

No other information was made available.

The Kougars (1-0) are back in action Friday at Philip, while the Mustangs (0-1) are a Crow Creek on Saturday.

MCLAUGHLIN 67, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 54: The Lady Warriors outscored the Mustangs 31-27 in the second half but couldn't climb out of a deficit as they dropped their season opener Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

St. Francis Indian (0-1) will face Rapid City Christian in the first round of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Dec. 14 at Summit Arena. 

JONES COUNTY 44, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 32: The Coyotes got their season off right with a win over the WiLdKats on Tuesday.

Jadyn Jensen led Jones County (1-0) with a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds, while Mallory Valburg recorded a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

The Coyotes are at Highmore-Harrold on Saturday.

TIMBER LAKE 71, TIOSPAYE TOPA 35: The Panthers cruised to a win over the Thunderhawks on Tuesday at home.

No other information was made available.

Timber Lake (1-0) hosts Lemmon on Friday.

GREGORY 56, AVON 46: The Lady Gorillas got past the Lady Pirates in their season opener Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Gregory (1-0) travels to Nebraska to take St. Mary's on Thursday.

FAITH 47, BISON 25: The Lady Longhorns moved to 1-0 with a home win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Faith (1-0) is at Tiospaye Topa on Saturday, while Bison (0-1) hosts Newell.

