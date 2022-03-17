PREP ROUNDUP: Lower Brule earns narrow OT win over Castlewood in Class B first round

No. 2 Lower Brule held off No. 7 Castlewood for a 51-48 overtime victory in the opening round of the Class B State Tournament on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Keyshaume Thigh led the Sioux with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Gavin Thigh added nine points and four steals.

Tristan Nielsen paced the Warriors with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Lane Tvedt added 12 points and Bryon Laue finished with 10 points.

Lower Brule (21-3) will play White River on at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Castlewood (17-7) takes on Freeman Academy/Marion in the consolation semifinals at 12:45 p.m.

WHITE RIVER 75, FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION 70: Joe Sayler scored 43 points to lead No. 3 White River to a win over No. 6 Freeman Academy/Marion in the first round of the Class B State Tournament.

Kendrell Cuevas chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers (20-2), while Nicholas Marshall and Dylan Marshall added nine apiece.

Connor Epp paced the Bearcats (21-3) with 26 points, Matthew Hagen had 13 points and Thalen Schroeder finished with 12.

POTTER COUNTY 63, ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 48: No. 4 Potter County pulled away from No. 5 Aberdeen Christian in the first round of the State Tournament.

Grant Luikens led the way for Battlers with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Drake Bassett added 20 points and Cooper Logan tacked on 12.

Jackson Isakson and Ethan Russell paced the Knights with 14 points apiece, while Malek Wieker finished with 12.

Russell led the team on the boards with 12.

Potter County (23-1) will play De Smet at 5 p.m. Friday, while Aberdeen Christian (20-4) takes on Waubay/Summit in the consolation semis at 11 a.m.

DE SMET 60, WAUBAY/SUMMIT 28: No. 1 De Smet cruised in its first round matchup of the state tournament over No. 8 Waubay/Summit on Thursday.

Damon Wilkinson paced the Bulldogs (23-1) with 15 points, while Kalen Garry finished with 10.

Jonathan Johnston and Damon Opdahl led the Mustangs (20-4) with eight points apiece.

Class AA

HARRISBURG 78, MITCHELL 77: No. 4 Harrisburg earned a hard-fought victory over No. 5 Mitchell in triple overtime in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament on Thursday.

Jacoby Mehrman led the Tigers with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Ethan Determan finished with 25 points.

Caden Hinker paced the Kernels with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Charlie McCardle and Dylan Soulek finished with 19 points.

Harrisburg (15-7) will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the second round at 5 p.m. Friday, while Mitchell (14-8) plays Yankton in the consolation semis at 11 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 57, YANKTON 49: No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt advanced to the second round of the state tournament with a win over No. 9 Yankton.

Marcus Phillips led the Rough Riders (22-0) with 15 points, Micah Johnson added 14 points and Vance Borchers finished with 11.

Mac Ryken led the Bucks (13-9) with 14 points, while Rugby Ryken finished with nine points and eight boards.

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 57, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 34: No. 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman outscored No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln 31-13 in the second half to pick up the win.

David Alpers led the Knights with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while John Costello finished with 14 points.

Khalil Cisse paced the Patriots with 15 points.

O’Gorman (20-2) will play Sioux Falls Washington in the semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Lincoln takes Sioux Falls Jefferson in the consolation semis at 12:45 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 62, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 52: No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington jumped out to a 22-7 lead to close out the first quarter it defeated No. 6 Sioux Falls Jefferson in the first round of the Class AA tournament.

Mikele Kambolo paced the Warriors (15-7) with 20 points, while Angok Akot and Mandalla Mohamed finished with 12 apiece.

Taylen Ashley led the Cavaliers (13-9) with 23 points and Griffin Wilde finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Class A

DAKOTA VALLEY 62, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 56: No. 1 Dakota Valley earned a spot in the second round of the Class A state tournament with a win over No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Randy Rosenquist finished with 16 points and seven boards.

Ethan Bruns paced the Chargers with 22 points and Brooks Nelson tacked on 14.

Dakota Valley (24-0) will play Flandreau in the next round at 6 p.m. Friday, while Christian (14-10) takes on Groton Area in the consolation round at noon.

FLANDREAU 50, GROTON AREA 36: Tash Lunday scored 23 points and pulled in 10 rebounds to lead No. 4 Flandreau to a win over No. 5 Groton Area.

Chase LeBrun helped lead the way for the Fliers (20-3) as he chipped in with 12 points.

Jacob Zak led the Tigers (20-4) with 12 points, while Jayden Zak finished with eight.

