PREP ROUNDUP: Lower Brule edges White River in LNI championship

After taking a lead into the half, the Lower Brule boys basketball team held on late and earned a 60-57 victory in the Oceti Sakowin title game on the final day of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday at Summit Arena.

The Sioux got out to a good start and carried a 33-26 advantage into the break.

In the second half, the Tigers made a run but couldn’t get over the hump as Lower Brule held on for the win.

Keshaume Thigh paced the Sioux with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ellwyn Langdreau finished with 14 points and seven boards.

Brian LaRoche Jr. chipped in 12 points for Lower Brule and Gary Lane tacked on 11.

White River’s Joe Sayler had a big game with 34 points and six rebounds, while Dylan Marshall finished with 14 points.

MARTY INDIAN 67, SANTEE 50: Marty ran past Santee, Nebraska in the Paha Sapa title game at the LNI tournament in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Warriors went into the half with an 11-point advantage, 35-24, and extended the lead to close it out.

Lawrence Rouse paced Marty with 29 points and 17 rebounds, Benicio Zephier added 13 points and Haepi Elk Soldier finished with 10.

Orin Archambeau led Santee with 16 points, Austyn Saul had 13 points and 18 rebounds and Justus Denney finished with 12 points.

Girls Title Games

MARTY INDIAN 70, SANTEE 46: The Braves used a good first half to gain an early advantage and claim the top spot in the Paha Sapa bracket with a win over Santee Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.

Marty took a 41-20 lead into the half and held on to that advantage the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Jayla Bruguier paced the Braves with 31 points, Hawk Bear added 21 points and Genesis Patton led the team in boards with nine.

Octavia Bluebird led the Warriors with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Siemona Wabasha finished with 11 points.

TODD COUNTY 66, LOWER BRULE 51: Bailey White Hat led Todd County with a double-double as the Falcons earned first place in the Makosica Bracket of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday.

After taking a 40-27 lead into the half, Todd County held off the Sioux the rest of the way.

White Hat finished the game with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Wiconi Uses Arrow chipped in with 14 points.

Kharmon Wells paced Lower Brule with 21 points and Courtney Traversie finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Boys

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Third Place

LAKOTA TECH 73, RED CLOUD 67: Lakota Tech pulled away and edged the Crusaders in the third place game on Saturday.

Triston LeBeau paced the Tatanka with 21 points, Beau Donavan added 20 points and Marvin Richards chipped in with 12.

Adriano Rama led Red Cloud with 20 points, Haedyn Haas chipped in with 15 points, Jules Ecoffey had 14 points and Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee finished with 10.

Fifth Place

LITTLE WOUND 64, TIOSPA ZINA 58: The Mustangs edged the Wambdi for a consolation title win on Saturday.

Wakiyan Cuny led Little Wound with 23 points, while Trey Yellow Boy finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Juron Adams of Tiospa Zina had a big game with 37 points.

Seventh Place

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 59, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 52: The Comets had four players score in double figures as they edged the Braves in the seventh place game on Saturday.

Carson Glassbrenner and Julius Frog paced Christian with 12 points apiece, while Mitch Heidecker added 11 points and Jackson DiBona finished with 10.

Rance Harrison led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Elijah Brewer and Teysean Eaglestaff finished with 12 points apiece.

Makosica Bracket

Third Place

TODD COUNTY 78, CROW CREEK 43: The Falcons bounced back from a loss in the semifinal round to earn a third-place victory over the Chieftains.

Christian Bishop led Todd County with 15 points, while Xavier Wind finished with 13 points and five boards.

Charles Long paced Crow Creek with 19 points and six rebounds, while Richard Brill chipped in with 14 points.

Fifth Place

OMAHA NATION 66, MCLAUGHLIN 58: Keithin Miller and Dallas Mitchell scored 19 points apiece to lead Omaha Nation past McLaughlin in the consolation title game.

Elias Sims led the Mustangs with 34 points and 14 rebounds, while Jeray Antelope finished with 12 points.

Seventh Place

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 57, PINE RIDGE 46: The Warriors earned seventh place with a victory over the Thorpes on the final day of the LNI.

Drake Young led St. Francis with 21 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Four Horns added 10 points and Willard Henry Jr. finished with 10 rebounds.

Beau Big Crow led Pine Ridge with 12 points and Lewis Ten Fingers tacked on eight.

Paha Sapa Bracket

Third Place

OELRICHS 59, WAKPALA 40: Jaylen Rouillard scored 25 points to lead the Tigers to a third place finish.

Stanley Walking added 10 points and 16 rebounds for Oelrichs, while Justin Eagle tacked on 10 points.

Reymin Yellow Earrings paced the Sioux with 14 points.

Fifth Place

DUPREE 58, TODD COUNTY JV 53: The Tigers outscored Todd County JV 29-23 in the second half to edge the Falcons in the fifth place game.

Klayte McLellan led the way for Dupree with 25 points, while JW Pederson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Drake Espinoza paced the Falcons with 12 points and 13 boards.

Seventh Place

TIOSPAYE TOPA 56, TAKINI 22: Manual Swan III finished with 24 points to lead the Thunderhawks to a win over Takini in the seventh place game.

Aj Begay chipped in with 14 points for Tiospaye Topa, while Kyson Crows Ghost paced the Skyhawks with 13 points.

Damion Yellow Owl added eight points and four rebounds for Takini.

Girls

Oceti Sakowin

Third Place

WHITE RIVER 47, CUSTER 41: White River topped the Wildcats in the third place game on Saturday.

Maleighya Estes led the Tigers with 24 points, while Rhea Tucker finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer with 13 point and Allyson Cass had 11.

Fifth Place

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 65, CROW CREEK 60: Olivia Kieffer finished with 33 points and eight rebounds to lead the Comets to a consolation title victory over Crow Creek.

Hayden Thorton chipped in with 15 points for Rapid City Christian.

Rozee Drapeau led the Chieftains with 18 points, Angelina LeBeau tacked on 17 points and Audrey Drapeau finished with 13.

Seventh Place

DUPREE 70, WAKPALA 36: The Tigers took seventh place with a win over Wakpala on Saturday.

Daci Lends His Horse and Chloe Dupree led Dupree with 19 points apiece, while Taylee Jewett finished with 11.

Tyrianna Hawk Bear paced the Sioux with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Ceymone Eagleman added 13 points.

Makosica

Third Place

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 51, LITTLE WOUND 37: The Braves picked up a win over Little Wound in the third-place game on Saturday.

Cassie Carter led CEB with 14 points, Shawnee Lawrence added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kashlin Bettelyoun finished with 11 points.

Lalanni Janis paced the Mustangs with 11 points, while Angeliyah Big Boy finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Fifth Place

PINE RIDGE 70, OMAHA NATION 42: Pine Ridge led 44-24 at the half as it ran past Omaha Nation for third place.

Anpo Giago paced the Thorpes with 20 points, Tristiana Brewer added 15 points and Lolo Carlow finished with 13 points.

Maleah Miller led the Chiefs with 14 points and Tamryn Miller finished with 11.

Seventh Place

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 45, TIOSPA ZINA 41: The Warriors came back in the second half to defeat the Wambdi in the seventh place game.

Cante Anderson led St. Francis with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Sharlee Kills In Sight chipped in with 13 points.

Kenadee Bissonette paced Tiospa Zina with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Alexia Quinn added 13 points.

Paha Sapa

Third Place

OELRICHS 49, TODD COUNTY JV 39: The Tigers led 27-18 at the half as they earned a win over the Falcons.

Molly Little led Oelrichs with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Tlea Rouillard finished with 17 points and 12 boards.

Brooke Bad Hand paced Todd County JV with 12 points and Payton Leroy finished with eight.

Fifth Place

MCLAUGHLIN 49, TAKINI 17: The Mustangs won the consolation title with a victory over Takini on Saturday.

Kimimila White Mountain led McLaughlin with 13 points, while Holly Miller finished with nine.

Amiyah St. John paced the Skyhawks with 15 rebounds and four points.

Seventh Place

TIOSPAYE TOPA 59, CRAZY HORSE 28: The Thunderhawks carried a 36-12 lead into the half as it cruised to a seventh place finish on Saturday.

Kaylynn Holy Bear led Tiospaye Topa with 20 points, Adrianna Johnson added 12 points and Leilani Bowker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Lelanna Red Elk led the Chiefs with eight points.

Non-Tournament Basketball

Boys

PIERRE 82, SPEARFISH 65: The Governors won their fourth game in a row thanks to a 31-13 third quarter on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Spartans (2-2) will host Hot Springs Dec. 30.

PHILIP 73, BISON 30: The Scotties earned their first victory of the season with a win over the Cardinals.

Philip had little trouble from the start as they took a 27-10 lead into the second quarter.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Scotties (1-2) will host Kadoka Area on Tuesday, while Bison (0-3) takes on Tiospaye Topa Dec. 28.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 64, STURGIS 30: The Golden Eagles handed Sturgis its fourth loss of the season on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scoopers (0-4) will play Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.

Girls

ST. THOMAS MORE 60, SCOTTSBLUFF 47: The Cavaliers earned their third victory of the season with a win over Scottsbluff, Nebraska Saturday night in Rapid City.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (3-1) will host Hill City on Tuesday.

WALL 51, HARDING COUNTY 26: The Eagles improved to 4-1 with a win over the Ranchers on Saturday.

Wall jumped out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and used an 11-2 second to carry a 20-point lead into the half.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Eagles will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while Harding County (2-2) is at Hettinger/Scranton, North Dakota.

PIERRE 57, SPEARFISH 34: Pierre jumped out to a 16-3 lead at the half as it picked up the win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Remington Price led the way for the Governors with 18 points, while Reese Terwilliger finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sofie Guthmiller led Spearfish with nine points.

The Spartans (2-2) will host Hot Springs Dec. 30.

FAITH 45, NEW UNDERWOOD 38: The Longhorns won their second game in a row with a victory over New Underwood.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith (2-1) will play at Dupree on Tuesday, while The Tigers (1-3) host Hot Springs.

PHILIP 40, BISON 37: The Scotties overcame a 12 point deficit in the first quarter to pick up a win over the Cardinals.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip (2-2) will play Kadoka Area Tuesday, while Bison (0-4) hosts Edgemont on Monday.

High School Wrestling

Raiders take top spot at Madison Invite

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team scored a first place finish at the Madison Invitational with help from four individual winners.

The Raiders led the rest of the field with a team score of 268.5, followed by Harrisburg with 231 and Tea Area with 207.5.

The Spearfish girls’ team earned fourth place with 133, West Central’s boys’ team was fifth with 132 and the Spartans boys’ squad finished sixth with 128.5.

Individually, Evan Eckholm led Stevens with a first place finish at 113 pounds, Logan Graf was first at 126, Caleb Richter topped the 132 pound division and Riley Benson finished first at 160.

Spearfish had two first place finishers as Maraia Kruske led the girls’ 106 pound division, while Oakley Blakeman topped the boys’ 145 pound weight class.

Scotties cruise at Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza

Philip finished the day with a team score of 255.5, almost 100 points ahead second place, as it earned first place at the Hot Springs Extravaganza on Saturday.

Lyman took second in the team standings with 162, Miller/Highmore Harrold was third with 154.5, Custer placed fourth with 149 and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the top five with 134.

The Scotties had four first place finishers, starting with Kipp Cordes at 120 pounds and Jace Blasius at 132.

Gage Ravellette (138 pounds) and Burk Blasius (170) rounded out the top finishers for Philip.

Other first place area winners include, Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs (girls 106), Tray Weiss of Custer (106), Case Martin of Harding County (126), Chase VanDerBoom of Newell (145), Xavier Wright of Hot Springs (152), Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood (girls 154), Jonathan Lewis of Custer (160), Zoey Holtz of Douglas (girls 170), Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs (195), Tanner Davis of Hill City (220) and Louie Thiry of Lyman at 285.

