PREP ROUNDUP: Maleighya Estes's 33 leads White River girls past Wall

Meleighya Estes had a big game as the White River girls basketball team picked up its fourth win in a row with a 56-47 victory over Wall.

Estes scored 33 points to lead the way for the Tigers, while Karlie Cameron, Kelsey Morrison and Lilly Krogman chipped in with five points apiece.

Ava Dinger paced the Eagles with 13 points and the duo of Paige Kjerstad and Nora Dinger finished with 11 apiece.

White River (10-2) will host New Underwood on Saturday, while Wall (14-2) hosts Kadoka Area at 2 p.m. on Friday.

PINE RIDGE 95, TAKINI 28: Pine Ridge snapped a three-game losing skid with a victory over the Skyhawks.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Thorpes (5-8) host Crow Creek on Saturday, while Takini (2-8) is at Wakpala at 5 p.m. on Friday.

JONES COUNTY 52, NEW UNDERWOOD 35: The Coyotes earned their 10th win of the season with a victory over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Jones County (10-4) is at Philip on Tuesday, while New Underwood (6-9) travels to White River on Saturday.

HILL CITY 54, NEWELL 24: The Rangers improved to 9-6 with a win over the Irrigators in Hill City on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Rangers play at Lead-Deadwood on Monday, while Newell (4-9) hosts Edgemont at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Boys Basketball

PINE RIDGE 89, TAKINI 30: The Thorpes had little trouble Thursday as they earned a victory over Takini.

Pine Ridge was led by Christian Pulliam, who had 21 points, Clayton Apple added 17 points, Zander Big Crow chipped in with 12 and Juan Espinosa finished with 10.

The Thorpes (3-9) host Crow Creek on Saturday, while the Skyhawks (1-9) play at Wakpala Friday at 5 p.m.

WHITE RIVER 81, WALL 49: Joe Sayler scored 38 points as he led the Tigers to a win over the Eagles.

Kendrell Cuevas added 15 points for White River, while Dylan Marshall and Nicolas Marshall finished with 10 apiece.

Reid Hanson paced Wall with 12 points and six rebounds, Cedar Amiotte had 11 points and Brodi Sundall tacked on 10.

The Tigers (9-2) will play Sioux Valley in the Heritage Classic on Saturday, while the Eagles (8-5) host Kadoka Area at 4 p.m. on Friday.

HILL CITY 66, NEWELL 18: The Rangers took a 28-7 lead into the second quarter as they defeated the Irrigators on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hill City (5-8) will host Lakota Tech at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Newell (1-10) hosts Edgemont at 5 p.m.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 81, CROW CREEK 64: Rance Harrison had a big game to lead Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to a win over Crow Creek.

Harrison led the way for the Braves with 41 points.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (3-8) will travel to Winner on Saturday, while the Chieftains (5-8) host Pine Ridge.

Wrestling

STURGIS 71, DOUGLAS 9: The Scoopers cruised to a dual victory over Douglas Thursday night in Sturgis.

The Scoopers opened with five pinfall victories in a row, starting with wins from Korbin Bunch at 106 pounds and Tegan Zebroski at 113.

From there, Sturgis’ Dee Daniels won at 120 pounds, Beau Peters scored a victory at 126 and Kelton Olson picked up a win at 132.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City.

