PREP ROUNDUP: MCM football holds off Hot Springs

McCook Central/Montrose held off Hot Springs as it won its second game of the season 16-7 on Saturday.

The Fighting Cougars scored first, but the Bison answered to make it 8-7 at the half.

MCM added another touchdown in the third quarter and its defense stepped up the rest of the way to hold of Hot Springs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Next up, the Bison (1-1) will host Lakota Tech on Friday.

STANDING ROCK, N.D., 40, RED CLOUD 37: Standing Rock, North Dakota, opened the season with a narrow victory over Crusaders on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (0-1) will host McLaughlin on Friday.

TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR/ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 37, LAKOTA TECH 20: The Thunderhawks carried an 18-0 lead into the second quarter and they earned the win over Lakota Tech on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Tatanka (0-1) will play at Hot Springs on Friday.

WEST CENTRAL 43, CUSTER 0: West Central kicked off the season with a victory after defeating the Wildcats on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Custer will host its home opener with Tri-Valley on Friday.

Girls Tennis

Stevens

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team led the way in four of the six singles flights as it topped the team standings at the Rapid City Invite on Saturday.

The Raiders finished the day with a team score of 248, while Brandon Valley was second with 204 and Pierre took third with 176.5.

Mitchell was fourth with 143.5 and St. Thomas More rounded out the top five with 139.

Stevens finished first in the final four flights of the tournament, starting with Anna Mueller, who defeated Alison Hill of Rapid City Christian 10-3 in Flight 3.

Kaiya Parkin defeated Sophie Meyer of St. Thomas More in the Flight 4 championship match (10-3), Bella Scott beat Teya Badger of Brandon Valley in Flight 5 (10-3) and Evelyn Haar dropped Jade TenHaken of Sioux Falls Christian in Flight 6 (10-6).

Girls Soccer

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 2, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Rapid City Stevens girls’ soccer team gave up a goal in the second half as it dropped a narrow decision to Sioux Falls Jefferson.

The Cavaliers took the early lead in the 28th minute, but the Raiders responded in the 55th minute on a goal from Breanna Reagan, assisted by Emma Comes.

Jefferson regained the lead a little over 10 minutes later and held on for the win.

After dropping three games in a row, Stevens' head coach Luis Usera said the Raiders are still focused on getting better and sticking to the basics.

“We will still continue with team building and culture,” he said. “After watching where we are struggling, we need to go back to the basics. Once we get back into that and fine tune our tactics, we’ll be okay. It’s hard to lose three games in a row, it is hard to lose period. We just have to focus on the little things.”

The Raiders (3-3) will look to get back on track when they travel to Sturgis on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Roosevelt earned a victory over the Cobblers Saturday in Rapid City.

Kinsley Pesicka scored the first goal in the 23rd minute and Olivia Pankratz added to it in the 78th.

Rapid City Central (0-4-2) hosts Sturgis on Saturday.

Boys Soccer

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: Sioux Falls Jefferson erupted for four first half goals in a win over Rapid City Stevens Saturday.

Mason Koch scored the first two goals for the Cavaliers, finding the net in the 14th and 18th minutes of the contest.

The Raiders outshot the Cavaliers 18-12 and put 10 shots on frame compared to eight for the visitors. Jefferson netted five of their eight on-target shots, two coming on rebound shots after excellent saves from Raider’s keeper Shawn Bauer.

The Raiders played well in the second half, taking a dozen shots with eight on frame but many of the shots went to the hands of Cavs keeper Carter Locy.

The Raiders’ two goals came on second half shots from Gabe Cox, including a header in close quarters in front of the Cavs net.

With the loss, the Raiders reach the halfway point of the soccer season at 3-2-1. The Raiders visit Sturgis next Saturday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: Thanks to a strong defensive effort, Rapid City Central shut out Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Riley Roe opened the scoring for the Cobblers in the 32nd minute and Caleb Hower found the back of the net in the 42nd to put the game away.

Rapid City Central (2-3) will host Sturgis on Saturday.