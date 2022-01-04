Prep Roundup: New Underwood boys pull away from Edgemont

The New Underwood boys basketball team carried a lead into fourth quarter as it pulled away and scored a 44-34 victory over Edgemont Tuesday night.

Linkin Ballard led the Tigers with 19 points, Cash Albers added 11 points and Eli Kelley finished with eight.

Braden Petersen paced Edgemont with 15 point and Kyran Urban tacked on nine.

New Underwood (4-1) will host Lead-Deadwood on Friday, while the Moguls (0-5) are at Crawford, Nebraska Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 49, BELLE FOURCHE 39: The Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a win over the Broncs.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (7-0) hosts Douglas Thursday, while Belle Fourche (3-2) is at Chadron, Nebraska on Friday.

Girls Basketball

CUSTER 53, STURGIS 44: The Wildcats earned their second win in a row with a victory over the Scoopers Tuesday.

Alice Sedlacek led Custer with 16 points, while Kaylee Whatley finished with 16 points for Sturgis.

The Wildcats (4-3) host Crow Creek on Saturday, while the Scoopers (2-5) host St. Thomas More Thursday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 69, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20: The Comets bounced back from a tough loss to defeat the Goddiggers Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 27 points, while Holliday Thorton chipped in with 19.

The Comets (6-2) will host Deubrook Area on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood (0-7) hosts Upton, Wyoming on Thursday.

DOUGLAS 50, TODD COUNTY 48: The Patriots earned a narrow victory as they edged Todd County Tuesday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (2-3) is at Harrisburg Jan. 14, while the Falcons (3-2) travel to Winner on Thursday.

CHADRON 45, HOT SPRINGS 15: The Cardinals cruised to a win over Hot Springs on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Bison (0-6) will host Bennett County on Thursday.

Wrestling

STURGIS 60, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 9: The Scoopers earned six victories by way of pinfall as they cruised to a win over Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

Tegan Zebroski opened with a 46-second fall victory over Connor Salazar at 113 pounds, followed by a Dee Daniels win over Riley Schmidt at 120 pounds (5:03).

Kelton Olson defeated Jacoby Parker at 132 pounds in 33 seconds, Thayne Elshere pinned Ian Hook at 145 (1:50) and Zak Juelfs beat Gabe Reeve by pin at 220 pounds in 31 seconds.

Dakarai Osborne closed out the fall victories for the Scoopers with a win at 285 pounds over Kane Wirkus (2:43).

Sturgis will compete in the Hettinger/Scranton Invitational starting Friday, while the Cobblers are at Douglas for a triangular Jan. 13.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0