Newell opens season with win over Lead-Deadwood

The Newell volleyball team kicked off the season with a win as it cruised to a straight set victory over the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Lead.
The Irrigators opened with a 25-14 win in the first set, dominated 25-6 in the second and closed it out with a 25-16 third.
Rachel Erk led the way for the Irrigators with nine kills and three blocks, while Taylor Gaer finished with four kills and eight aces.
Allison Mollman paced Lead-Deadwood with four kills and four aces, Jayna Prince had four kills and Rachel Janssen finished with four assists and two blocks.
Newell will be back in action Saturday at the Custer Invite, while the Golddiggers play Hot Springs on Tuesday.
HILL CITY 3, CUSTER 0: Hill City opened the regular season with a victory over Custer on Tuesday.
The Rangers took the first set 25-13, followed with a 25-12 win and put the match away with a 25-13 third set.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Hill City and the Wildcats will be back in action Saturday at the Custer Invite.
Boys Soccer
BELLE FOURCHE 5, STURGIS 1: The Broncs earned their fourth win of the season on Tuesday with a win over the Scoopers.
No other information was made available for this match.
Belle Fourche (4-1) will play St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Sturgis travels to Pierre on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 4, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Scoopers scored a victory over Belle Fourche Tuesday afternoon in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (2-1) will play at Pierre on Thursday, while the Broncs (0-3) play at West Central on Friday.