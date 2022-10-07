PREP ROUNDUP: No. 1 Jefferson runs past Stevens

Despite a close first quarter, the Sioux Falls Jefferson football team pulled away and outscored Rapid City Stevens 43-0 the rest of the way to secure a 46-0 victory Friday night at O’Harra stadium in Rapid City.

The Cavaliers took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter and extended their advantage to 25-0 at the half.

Jefferson tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the third to put the game out of reach

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (2-5) will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 21, DOUGLAS 8: The Cavaliers got back on track with a win over the Patriots Friday night in Rapid City.

STM gained the early lead and carried a 14-0 lead into the half thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from Matt Larson.

Kolby Denke added to the lead for the Cavs in the third on a 63-yard touchdown run and STM’s defense held on the rest of the way to seal the victory.

The Cavaliers (5-2) will close out the regular season at Dell Rapids on Friday, while Douglas (0-6) travels to Sturgis.

WALL 54, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 0: The Eagles led 48-0 at the half as they scored the lopsided win over Kimball/White Lake on Friday.

Burk Blasius was a perfect 10 for 10 for 184 yards and four touchdowns, while Rylan McDonnell had four catches for 124 yards and two TDs.

Cedar Amiotte led Wall’s ground game with eight carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles closed out the regular season at 8-0.

RED CLOUD 57, PINE RIDGE 6: The Crusaders won their fifth straight game as they cruised to a victory over Pine Ridge.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (5-1) will play Winnebago, Nebraska on Friday, while the Thorpes (1-3) travel to St. Francis Indian.

HOT SPRINGS 42, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: Hot Springs had little trouble Friday night as it ran past the Comets.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Bison (5-2) will travel to Hill City on Friday, while Rapid City Christian (4-3) hosts Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

DAKOTA VALLEY 49, LAKOTA TECH 0: The Panthers won their fourth game in a row after defeating Lakota Tech.

No other information was made available for this game.

Dakota Valley (6-1) will travel to Beresford on Friday, while the Tatanka (0-7) travel to Lead-Deadwood.

WHITE RIVER 32, NEW UNDERWOOD 28: White River snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over New Underwood.

No other information was made available for this game.

White River (2-5) hosts Philip Friday, while New Underwood (2-5) hosts Kadoka Area.

HILL CITY 20, CUSTER 0: The Rangers picked up their first win over Custer in 10 years as they blanked the Wildcats Friday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hill City (2-4) will close out the seasons when they host Hot Springs on Friday, while Custer (0-7) travels to Canton.

TEA AREA 49, SPEARFISH 0: The Titans scored 28 unanswered points in the first half on their way to defeating the Spartans Friday.

Keegan Van Tol led Tea Area with eight carries for 79 yards and a par of touchdowns, while Keegan DeYoung finished with eight carries for 108 yards.

Maddix Slykhuis completed all six of his passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spartans (3-4) will travel to Spearfish on Friday.

IPSWICH 68, DUPREE 13: Tyler Hettich scored four touchdowns to lead Ipswich to a win over Dupree.

Hettich led the way for his team with 10 carries for 193 yards.

Ipswich (5-2) hosts North Central. On Friday, while Dupree closed out the regular season at 2-5.

GREGORY 49, BURKE 7: After falling behind early, the Gorillas battled back and scored a win over Burke.

Owen Hansen scored a touchdown on 16 carries for 178 yards for Gregory, while Kade Stukel added 10 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Rylan Peck chipped in with seven carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Gregory (6-1) hosts Bon Homme on Friday, while the Cougars (0-6) close out the second at Gayville/Volin.

KADOKA AREA 44, FAITH 6: The Kougars earned their third win of the season after defeating the Longhorns on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Kadoka Area (4-3) travels to New Underwood on Friday, while Faith (5-2) is at Stanley County.

WINNER 46, WEST CENTRAL 12: The Warriors remained undefeated with a win over the Trojans on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (7-0) travels to Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday.

LYMAN 32, SULLY BUTTES 8: The Raiders cruised to their second win in a row after defeating Sully Buttes.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders (6-1) will host Lemmon/McIntosh on Friday.

PHILIP 52, NEWELL 8: The Scotties earned their sixth win in a row thanks to a victory over the Irrigators.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip (6-1) travels to White River to close out the regular season on Friday, while Newell finished at 0-7.