PREP ROUNDUP: No. 8 Jefferson upsets top-seeded Washington

Despite taking on the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament, the No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson girls’ basketball team came into Thursday’s matchup with Sioux Falls Washington looking for the first-round upset.

The Cavaliers used a fourth quarter comeback to score the 47-43 victory over the Warriors at the Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Washington led 15-13 to close out the first period, but Jefferson cut the deficit to 26-25 at halftime.

The Warriors extended their lead to three (37-34) heading into the fourth, but Jefferson battled back on an 11-0 run to close the contest and score the win in its first season.

Cierra Watkins led the way for the Cavs with 16 points, while Jaidyn Dunn and Aliyah McGovern-Harrington added 12 apiece. Dunn also led Jefferson on the boards with 11.

Ndjakelenga Mwenentanda paced Washington with 19 points and Alexus Motley finished with nine.

The Cavaliers take on No. 4 Rapid City Stevens in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

No. 2 O’GORMAN 55, No. 7 SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 35: The Knights cruised to a win in the first round of the Class AA state tournament with a lopsided victory over the Patriots.

Hannah Ronsiek led O’Gorman with 18 points, while Kira Mentele finished with 10.

Mariah Siem paced Lincoln with nine points and five rebounds.

The Knights play No. 3 Brandon Valley at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, while the Patriots play No. 11 Harrisburg at 12:45 p.m.

No. 3 BRANDON VALLEY 43, No. 11 HARRISBURG 39: Brandon Valley held off Harrisburg in another close game in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament.

Kylie Foss led the Lynx with 16 points, while Hilary Behrens finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Emilee Boyer paced the Tigers with 16 points and 15 boards.

Class A

No. 2 WEST CENTRAL 65, No. 7 DAKOTA VALLEY 52: Thanks to a 35-23 lead at the half, West Central advanced to the second round of the Class A state tournament with a win over Dakota Valley.

Addy Kramer and Tabor Teel paced the Trojans with 18 points apiece, while Rylee Haldeman finished with 17.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Grace Bass tacked on 16 points.

West Central will play No. 3 Hamlin at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, while Dakota Valley plays No. 6 Sioux Falls Christian in the consolation round at 12:45 p.m.

No. 3 HAMLIN 47, No. 11 SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 34: Hamlin carried a 15-point advantage into the half as it ran past Sioux Falls Christian.

Kami Wadsworth led Hamlin with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Ally Abraham tallied 16 points and eight boards.

Ellie Lems paced Christian with 13 points and Kylah vanDonkersgoed finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Class B

No. 8 VIBORG-HURLEY 69, No. 1 ABERDEEN RONCALI 58: The Cougars advanced to the championship semifinals of the Class B state tournament with an upset victory over the top seed Aberdeen Roncalli on Thursday.

Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with 22 points and six rebounds, Coral Mason added 19 points and Estelle Lee finished with 17 points.

Madelyn Bragg led the Cavaliers with 24 points, while Morgan Fiedler added 13 points and Jeci Ewart finished with 10.

The Cougars will play No. 4 Corsica-Stickney in the next round at 5 p.m. on Friday, while Roncalli takes on White River in a consolation semifinal at 11 a.m.

No. 4 CORSICA-STICKNEY 49, No. 5 WHITE RIVER 43: The Jaguars edged White River in the first round of the state tournament.

Avery Broughton led Corsica-Stickney with 21 points, while Morgan Clites and Rachel Gerlach chipped in with nine points apiece.

Maleighya Estes paced the Tigers with 22 points and Rhea Tucker finished with 10 rebounds.

No. 2 DE SMET 52, No. 7 ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 44: The Bulldogs earned a spot in the second round of the state tournament with a win over the Knights.

Kennadi Buchholz led De Smet with 28 points and 11 boards, while Jada Burke finished with 13 points.

Mallory Miller paced the Knights with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Hanna Miller tacked on 12 points and 14 boards.

The Bulldogs will play Faith in the next round, while the Knights take on Wall in the consolation semifinals.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0