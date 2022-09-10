PREP ROUNDUP: Olivia Kieffer earns 2,000th kill as Lady Comets sweep Custer

Olivia Kieffer earned her 2,000th career kill Saturday as she led the Rapid City Christian volleyball team to a straight-sets victory at Custer.

The Comets opened the match with a 25-17 win in the first set, before taking a 2-0 advantage with a 25-11 second.

Christian kept the momentum in the third on its way to closing it out with a 25-15 victory.

Kieffer, a senior, led the way for the Comets with 17 kills, while Ana Egge chipped in with 12 kills, 13 digs and nine aces.

Kylie Kallio paced Christian in assists with 25 and Sophie DeWitt had 10 digs.

The Comets have now won four straight matches

Rapid City Christian (13-3) will travel to Philip on Tuesday.

PIERRE 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Governors remained unbeaten with a victory over the Spartans on Saturday.

Pierre took the first set 25-23, won the second 25-15 and put the match away with a 25-12 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Spearfish (2-13) will host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

LITTLE WOUND 3, CROW CREEK 2: Little Wound captured its first win of the season in difficult fashion as it scored a five-set victory over Crow Creek.

The Mustangs won the first set 25-14, the Chieftains tied it at a set apiece with a 25-23 win in the second and Little Wound regained the momentum with a 25-15 third.

After Crow Creek edged the Mustangs 26-24 in the fourth, Little Wound regained advantage in the fifth and scored the 15-10 victory.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Mustangs (1-4) will play at Pine Ridge Tuesday, while the Chieftains (0-4) host Sunshine Bible Academy.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders picked up a straight-sets victory over the Bobcats.

Stevens kicked off the match with a 25-12 win, took the second 25-11 and put the match away with a 25-20 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Stevens (6-5) will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.

WATERTOWN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Arrows scored their sixth win of the season with a victory over the Cobblers.

Watertown won the first set 25-15 and earned 25-11 victories in the next two.

No other statistics were made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (1-10) will host Douglas on Tuesday.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, STURGIS 0: The Golden Eagles bounced back from a pair of losses to defeat the Scoopers.

Aberdeen Central won the first set 25-8, took the second 25-15 and put it away with a 25-19 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Sturgis (1-9) will travel to Hill City on Thursday.

RED CLOUD 3, TODD COUNTY 0: The Crusaders scored their first victory of the season after defeating Todd County.

Red Cloud opened with a 25-9 victory in the first set, took the second 25-14 and closed it out with a 25-18 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

The Crusaders (1-6) will travel to St. Francis Indian on Tuesday, while the Falcons (0-5) play at Chamberlain.

Football

STURGIS 18, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 13: The Scoopers gained a late lead as they scored a victory over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Down 12-7 in the fourth quarter, Aberdeen Central took the lead with five minutes and 19 seconds remaining.

The Scoopers regained the lead three minutes later when Gavin Ligtenberg pulled in a 50-yard TD reception.

Sturgis was able to hold off any further comeback attempt by the Golden Eagles thanks to a defensive stand near its goal line.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Scoopers (2-1) will host Huron on Friday.

Cross Country

Stevens’ Birnbaum leads the way at Early Bird Meet

Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens topped the rest of the field at the Big Nike Heartland Meet in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Birnbaum finished in first place with a time of 14 minutes, 47 seconds, while his teammate Grady Loos finished fifth in 16:04.7.

Minnetonka led the way in the team standings with 34, Worthington was second with 121, Stevens earned third with 128, Sioux Falls Lincoln took fourth with 148 and Hill City rounded out the top five with 171.

On the girls’ side, Minnetonka claimed the top spot with 61, Spearfish took second with 95, Stevens was a close third with 97, Lincoln took was fourth with 108 and O’Gorman finished fifth with 130.

Individually, Ali Bainbridge of Minnetonka led the girls in 17:10.7, while Brionna Holso of Stevens finished third in 18:00 and Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish earned fifth place in 18:23.

Boys Soccer

ST. THOMAS MORE 6, BELLE FOURCHE 0: St. Thomas More took a 3-0 lead into the half as it cruised past the Broncs on Saturday.

Jason Albertson kicked off the scoring for the Cavs a minute into the match on an assist from Gavin Ryder.

Will Green added to the advantage on an assist from Albertson in the 13th minute and Garrett Kerkenbush made it 3-0 at the half.

Trevor Erlandson scored a pair of goals in the second half and Green added another as STM put the match away.

The Cavaliers (6-1) will host Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.

Girls Tennis

Raiders sweep Lincoln, Jefferson

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team earned a pair of victories on the second day of the Brandon Valley Jamboree.

The Raiders kicked off the day with a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln, before shutting out Sioux Falls Jefferson 9-0.

In singles action, Kaiya Parkin scored a pair of victories, starting with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Graycee Sargent of Jefferson in Flight 3.

Parkin defeated Grace Miner of Lincoln (6-2, 6-0), while she and her doubles partner Bella Scott dropped Bergen Quello and Miner (7-6(5), 6-2.

Rapid City Stevens (15-0) will play Rapid City Central and Spearfish on Tuesday.