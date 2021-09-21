PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots sweep Southern Hills Invite

The Comets closed out the match with 25-19 wins in the next two sets.

Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 23 kills and Kylie Kallio had 30 assists and six aces.

Ana Egge and Jaedyn Nammany finished with 27 digs apiece for the Comets.

Rapid City Christian (12-0) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday, while the Broncs (8-3) will host the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 2: The Spartans picked up a hard-fought win over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.

Spearfish jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 win in the first set, followed by a 25-23 victory in the second.

Sturgis battled back from there, tying the match at two sets apiece with 25-17 and 25-22 victories in the next two sets.

The Spartans regained the momentum and closed out the match with a 15-11 win in the final set.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Spearfish (3-10) will play Custer on Thursday, while the Scoopers (1-12) travel to Douglas.