PREP ROUNDUP: Patriots sweep Southern Hills Invite

The Douglas boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams topped the rest of their individual races at the Dave Scott Southern Hills Invitational in Hot Springs on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, Peyton Cast led the Patriots with a first-place finish in 18 minutes, 11.49 seconds.
Avery Chick of Newcastle took second in 18:37.49 and Miles Mitchell of Douglas rounded out the top three in 18:46.33.
Newcastle’s Thatcher Troftgruben was fourth (18:47.48) and Wyatt Ballieu of Douglas earned the fifth spot (18:48.02).
Kira Ubence paced the Patriots in the girls’ 5k, finishing in 20:13.69.
Hallie Person of Lead-Deadwood was second in 20:35.45, Douglas’ Alexis Stolicker took third in 22:49.36, Aspen Bloom of Newcastle earned fourth place in 22:54.32 and Carlie DeBoer closed out the top five in 22:56.48.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Raiders improved to 21-0 with a win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Ali Scott added to her win total with a 10-2 victory over Athena Franciliso in Flight 1 singles, while Anna Mueller shut out Sophie Meyer (10-0) in Flight 3. Scott now has 101 career wins.
The lone victory for the Cavaliers came in Flight 3 of doubles action as the duo of Kaitlyn Schmahl and Amity Strand earned a 10-5 win over Maddy Marsh and Sophie Raymond.
Next up, Rapid City Stevens and St. Thomas More will play in the East-West Invite Friday and Saturday at Sioux Park.
Boys Soccer
SPEARFISH 6, STURGIS 1: The Spartans cruised to their fourth victory in a row with a win over the Scoopers on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (7-2-1) will play Rapid City Central Thursday, while Sturgis (3-8-1) takes on St. Thomas More.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 0: Spearfish earned its seventh win of the season by shutting out Sturgis on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Spartans (7-3) will play at Rapid City Central on Thursday, while the Scoopers (5-8) play St. Thomas More.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Comets won their 12th match in a row with a victory over the Broncs on Tuesday.
Christian won the first set 25-21, before Belle Fourche tied the match at a set apiece with a 26-24 victory in the second.
The Comets closed out the match with 25-19 wins in the next two sets.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 23 kills and Kylie Kallio had 30 assists and six aces.
Ana Egge and Jaedyn Nammany finished with 27 digs apiece for the Comets.
Rapid City Christian (12-0) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday, while the Broncs (8-3) will host the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday.
SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 2: The Spartans picked up a hard-fought win over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Spearfish jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 win in the first set, followed by a 25-23 victory in the second.
Sturgis battled back from there, tying the match at two sets apiece with 25-17 and 25-22 victories in the next two sets.
The Spartans regained the momentum and closed out the match with a 15-11 win in the final set.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Spearfish (3-10) will play Custer on Thursday, while the Scoopers (1-12) travel to Douglas.
HILL CITY 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a straight set win over the Golddiggers.
Hill City took the first set 25-8, won the second 25-9 and put the match away with a 25-18 third set.
No statistics were made available for this match.
The Rangers (11-0) travel to Newell on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-7) hosts Hot Springs.