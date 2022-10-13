PREP ROUNDUP: Peyton Cast, Sheridan Madden win Best of the West Cross Country Meet

Peyton Cast ran the Best of the West Cross Country Meet in 16 minutes, 47.76 second to claim the individual title Thursday at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City.

The Douglas junior beat out runner-up Trevor Thomsen of Rapid City Central, who finished in 16:58.00, while Sturgis duo Deron Graf and Morgan Papenfuss placed third and fourth, respectively, with times of 17:02.92 and 17:21.06.

Rapid City Central eighth grader Sheridan Madden claimed the girls event with a time of 19:53.29, while teammate Katelyn Beshera finished runner-up in 20:04.73. Kira Ubence of Douglas placed third in 20:20.48, and Brinna Sheldon placed fourth in 20:25.89.

The Class AA State Cross Country Meet is Oct. 22 in Huron.

Volleyball

HILL CITY 3, WALL 0: The Rangers cruised to straight-set victory over the Eagles Thursday night in Wall.

Hill City opened with a narrow 26-24 win in the first set, took the second 25-15 and finished the match with a 25-16 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Rangers (17-10) will host Custer on Tuesday, while the Eagles (12-10) host Pine Ridge on Saturday.

FAITH 3, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 0: The Longhorns won their third straight match after defeating Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Thursday.

Faith won the first set 25-12, took the second 25-19 and closed it out with a 25-10 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Longhorns (16-11) will host Timber Lake on Tuesday, while the Braves (4-13) take on Standing Rock, North Dakota on Saturday.

CROW CREEK 3, CRAZY HORSE 0: Crow Creek snapped a two-game slide with a win over Crazy Horse.

The Chieftains opened with a 25-14 win in the first, took the second 25-16 and finished it out with a 25-14 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Crow Creek (3-13) will play at Menno on Saturday, while the Chiefs (2-12) host Little Wound on Monday.

BELLE FOURCHE 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Broncs won their fourth match in a row after sweeping the Crusaders.

Belle Fourche won the first set 25-10, cruised to a 25-3 victory in the second and closed it out with a 25-11 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (21-6) will host Pine Ridge on Saturday, while Red Cloud (7-14) hosts Sturgis.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, GORDON-RUSHVILLE, NEB., 0: The Comets won their third straight with a victory over Gordon-Rushville, Nebraska on Tuesday.

Christian put the match away with 25-20, 25-23 and 25-13 victories.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Comets (25-6) will play at Lead-Deadwood on Friday.