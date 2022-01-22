PREP ROUNDUP: Peyton Stewart leads Hot Springs to second-place finish at Gym-O-Rama

Behind a solid all-around performance from freshman Peyton Stewart, the Hot Springs gymnastics team led all South Dakota schools with a second-place finish at the Gym-O-Rama Saturday at Rapid City High School.

A squad out of Dickinson, North Dakota won the event winning all four events for a combined score of 146.90, topping Hot Springs (136.25), Chamberlain (134.40), Pierre (130.05), Rapid City Central (78.15) and Rapid City Stevens (68.00).

Stewart placed third among 22 athletes with an all-around score of 34.75. She finished eighth on the bars (8.40), fifth on the beam (8.90), seventh on the floor (9.05) and 15th on the vault (8.40).

Dickinson's Elizabeth Karsky claimed the individual title with an all-around score of 37.60, and Amelia Jones of Chamberlain came in second with a 34.95. Central's Lexi Peterson finished fourth with a 34.60 and Hot Springs' Jaylen Nachtigall placed fifth with a 34.45.

Peterson led South Dakota participants with a score of 8.65 on the bars, good for sixth place, while Stevens' Emily Adams led all West River athletes with a 9.10 on the floor, putting her in fifth, and Nachtigall finished fourth on the vault.

Hot Springs will host an invitational Friday, while Central and Stevens will head to the state capital Jan. 29 for a triangular with Pierre.

Boys Basketball

DAKOTA VALLEY 48, ST. THOMAS MORE 46: The Panthers handed St. Thomas More its first loss of the season at the Hanson Classic on Saturday.

Dakota Valley led 13-11 to close out the first quarter and extended its lead to 24-18 at the half.

Down 39-32 at the start of the fourth, the Cavaliers made up some ground but couldn’t quite get over the hump as the Panthers remained unbeaten.

Isaac Brown led Dakota Valley with 15 points, while Jaxson Wingert and Jaxon Hennis finished with 12 apiece.

Cade Kandolin paced STM with 13 points, Jordan Uhlir added nine points and Caleb Hollenbeck finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers (9-1) will host Spearfish on Tuesday before taking on Rapid City Christian Friday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 52, RED CLOUD 49: The Comets outscored Red Cloud 17-8 in the fourth quarter as they earned a hard-fought win on Saturday.

Mitch Heidecker led Christian with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Elijah Hoyt added 12 points and 10 boards.

Jackson DiBona finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Comets.

Hayden Haas paced the Crusaders with 13 points and Adriano Rama finished with 12.

Rapid City Christian (8-3) will host Custer on Tuesday, while Red Cloud (6-4) is at Douglas.

MITCHELL 76, SPEARFISH 56: Caden Hinker scored 32 points as the Kernels topped Spearfish on Saturday.

Dylan Soulek chipped in with 18 points for Mitchell, while Steele Morgan finished with 12 points and seven boards.

Seth Hamilton paced the Spartans with 17 points, Brayden Delahoyde added 12 points and Ryan Heinert tacked on 10.

The Spartans (3-6) are back in action Tuesday at St. Thomas More.

DE SMET 63, WHITE RIVER 49: Damon Wilkinson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead De Smet to a win over White River on Saturday.

Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 30 points and Kendrell Cuevas chipped in with 10.

White River (7-2) hosts Bennett County on Thursday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 54, BROOKINGS 42: The Raiders bounced back from a loss to defeat the Bobcats.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (6-5) is at crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Friday.

WATERTOWN 59, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 43: The Arrows ran past the Cobblers in Watertown on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (4-6) hosts Spearfish on Thursday.

HURON 51, STURGIS 45: The Tigers pulled away for a victory over the Scoopers on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (1-11) hosts Hill City on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

FAITH 55, DUPREE 35: The Longhorns won the Little Moreau Conference title with a victory over Dupree in the championship game on Saturday.

Cassidy Schuelke led Faith with 21 points, while Shada Shelby chipped in with 12.

Raelynn Vines paced the Tigers with nine points.

The Longhorns (9-3) will play at Newell on Friday.

HURON 53, STURGIS 46: After falling behind early, Huron battled back and picked up a win over the Scoopers.

Hamtyn Heinz and Isabelle Ellwein paced the Tigers with 13 points apiece, while Heavan Gainey added nine.

Kaylee Whatley led Sturgis with 13 points, Taylor Price had nine and Reese Ludwick finished with 12 rebounds.

The Scoopers (2-10) will host Hill City on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 43, WATERTOWN 24: The Cobblers improved to 9-1 with a win over the Arrows in Watertown.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central hosts Spearfish on Thursday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 64, BROOKINGS 35: The Raiders won their seventh game in a row on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (9-1) is at crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Friday.

Wrestling

Winner takes top spot at home tournament

The Winner wrestling team topped the rest of the competition at the Winner Tournament on Saturday.

The Warriors earned first place with 229, Custer was second with 203 and Burke/Gregory finished third with 162.

Philip took sixth place with 135.5, Hot Springs was ninth with 52.5 and Hill City rounded out the area teams with a 12th place finish (20).

Individually, Winner was led three by first-place finishers, including Maxton Brozik at 113 pounds, Kaden Keiser at 145 and Riley Orel at 160.

The Wildcats finished the day with four individual winners, led by Tray Weiss at 106, Landon Woodward (126), Braden Weiss (138) and Parker Noem (170).

The Scotties had two winners, including Kipp Cordes at 120 and McCoy Peterson at 152.

Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs was the only other area winner, taking the top spot at 195.

