PREP ROUNDUP: Phares wins Warrior Invitational in two-hole playoff

The Rapid City Stevens girls performed well Monday at the Warrior Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Tanna Phares led the way for the Raiders and won the individual title at the event in a two-hole playoff with Sioux Falls Lincoln's Claire Yunag.

Both golfers finished with a 2-over-park 74 through 18 holes and remained tied after a one-hole playoff before Phares sealed the deal on the second hole.

Stevens finished third in the team standings at 48-over behind No. 1 Mitchell (+42) and No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (+46). Rounding out the field were No. 4 Lincoln (+51), No. 5 Roosevelt (+72), No. 6 Brookings (+77), No. 7 Washington (+110), No. 8 Jefferson (+116) and No. 9 Brandon Valley (+126).

Stevens' Taylor Wit also finished in the top five as she tied for third with O'Gorman's Lauren Sutcliffe. Both golfers shot a 3-over-par 75, one stroke off the lead.

Other Raiders' scores included Reese Howard who finished 20th at 92 and Holland Post and Kamryn Shull who tied for 26th at 95.

Stevens returns to the course at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for Day 1 of the West River Challenge at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.

Timber Lake boys and girls sweep Last Chance Meet

The Timber Lake boys and girls both finished atop the team standings Monday at the Timber Lake Last Chance Track and Field Meet.

On the boys side the Panthers finished in first with 257 points ahead of No. 2 Herreid/Selby Area with 82 points, No. 3 Bison and Harding County with 32 points, No. 5 McIntosh with 20 points, No. 6 Faith with 16 points and No. 7 Ipswich with 10 points.

Timber Lake boys winners included Jayden Miller in the 100-meters at 11.93 seconds, Caleb Bieber in the 400 at 54.03 seconds, Ian Beyer in the 1600 at 4:58.83, Gracen Hansen in the 300 hurdles at 43.21, the 4x100 relay team at 45.69 seconds, the 4x200 relay team at 1:34.83, the 4x400 relay team at 3:39.47, the sprint medley relay team at 3:54.68, Slater Ducheneaux in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches and in the long jump at 19 feet, 3 inches and Chazz Gabe in the triple jump at 41 feet, 4.5 inches.

Other boys area winners included Bison's Lane Krautschun in the 800 at 2:08.31 and Faith's Gabe Bushong in discus at 129 feet, 3 inches.

The Panthers also claimed the top spot on the girls' side with 150 points ahead of No. 2 Herreid/Selby Area (102), No. 3 Harding County (57), No. 4 Bison 53 and No. 5 McIntosh (26).

Timber Lake girls' winners included Averie Marshall in the 100 at 13.94, Meredith Maciejewski in the 1600 at 7:25.29, the 4x100 relay team at 53.95, the 4x400 relay team at 4:42, Jasmine Nash in shotput at 33 feet, 1.5 inches and Carlie Lawrence in the long jump at 15 feet, 6 inches.

Other area girls' winners included Harding County's Kaylen Padden in the 400 at 1:05.51, Bison's Jozi Schuchard in the 100 hurdles at 18.29 and in the 300 hurdles at 55.17, Bison's Taylor Thompson in discus at 92 feet, Harding County's Lexy Rolph in high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and Harding County's Emily Comes in the triple jump at 31 feet, 2 inches.

