PREP ROUNDUP: Philip claims Region 4B Wrestling Tournament

The Philip wrestling team earned the top spot at the Region 4B Tournament on Saturday in Stanley County.

The Scotties finished first in the team standings with 269, Custer was second with 207.5 and Lyman took third with 139.

Harding County was fourth with 115 and Lead-Deadwood rounded out the top five with 97.

Philip cruised to a first-place finish with seven individual winners, starting with a victory from Kipp Cordes at 120 pounds. Jace Blasius took first place at 126 pounds, followed by Gage Ravellette at 132, Ryker Peterson at 138, Thane Simons at 145, Burk Blasius at 170 and Lincoln Koehn at 285.

Other individual winners include Tray Weiss of Custer at 106 pounds, Gavin Risse of Bennett County (113), Tance Wagner of Lyman (152), Jonathan Lewis of Custer (160), Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock (182), Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs (195) and Grey Gilbert of Harding County (220).

Winner edges field for 3B title

Winner finished with a team score of 233 as it edged the rest of the field for first place at the Region 3B Tournament in Miller.

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes was a close second with 221, while Mt. Vernon Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney finished third with 148.

The Warriors finished the day with five first-place winners, including Maxton Brozik at 113 pounds, Kaleb Osborn at 126, Kaden Keiser at 145, Riley Orel at 160 and Achilles Willuweit at 220.

Boys Basketball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 47, HURON 45: The Raiders outscored Huron 26-17 in the second half to score a comeback victory over the Tigers.

Nate Kindred led the way for Stevens with 14 points and six rebounds, while Jaden Haefs finished with 13 points.

Max Kranzler paced Huron with 16 points.

The Raiders (10-8) will close out the regular season when they host Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln starting Friday.

WHITE RIVER 81, TODD COUNTY 60: Joe Sayler scored 37 points as he led No. 2 White River to a victory over Todd County.

Dylan Marshall chipped in with 18 points for the Tigers, while Nic Marshall added 11 points and four assists.

Marshall and Sayler led the team on the boards with four apiece.

White River (14-2) travels to Lyman for its regular season finale on Friday, while the Falcons finished the season at 9-10.

MITCHELL 65, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 42: After suffering a pair of losses in a row, the Kernels picked up a win over Rapid City Central Saturday afternoon at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Caden Hinker led the Kernels with 25 points and five rebounds, while Jet Janvrin led the Cobblers with 15 points and Jace Brown added 11.

Rapid City Central (4-14) hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 69, HILL CITY 34: The Cavaliers cruised to their 18th win of the season with a victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More closed out the regular season a 18-2, while Hill City (7-12) is at Custer on Tuesday.

RED CLOUD 66, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 60: The Crusaders bounced back from a loss to defeat Mobridge-Pollock.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (13-6) will host its season finale against Bennett County on Tuesday, while the Tigers (8-9) travel to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 66, PINE RIDGE 45: The Braves outscored Pine Ridge 39-14 in the first half en route to a win on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (5-10) hosts Mobridge-Pollock on Tuesday, while the Thorpes (4-14) play at St. Francis Indian.

OELRICHS 60, EDGEMONT 29: The Tigers used a 24-8 second quarter advantage to score a victory over Edgemont.

Justin Eagle led Oelrichs with 21 points, while Anthony Little finished with nine.

Kolton Darrow paced the Moguls with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds.

The Tigers (14-5) host Bennett County on Friday, while Edgemont finished out the season at 4-16.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0