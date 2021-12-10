PREP ROUNDUP: Pierre boys defeat Stevens; Raider girls cruise past Govs

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team kicked off the season on a tough note as they dropped a 68-38 decision to Pierre Saturday night in Rapid City.

The Governors got off to a fast start and led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter. They wouldn’t let up in the second as they carried a 34-15 advantage into the half.

The Raiders weren’t able to change the trend much and gain momentum in the third as Pierre went into the fourth with a 53-28 lead.

Lincoln Kielholz led the way for the way for Pierre with 17 points, Jackson Edman added 15 points and Matthew Hanson had 13.

The Raiders were led by Nate Kindred, who finished with nine points.

Rapid City Stevens (0-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts Aberdeen Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 56, CODY 44: The Cavaliers continued to roll at the Gillette Tournament as they ran past Cody, Wyoming on Friday.

Both teams battled to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first, but STM went into the half with a 21-19 advantage.

The Cavs began to take over in the third, outscoring the Broncs 20-12 for a 41-31 lead heading into the fourth.

No statistics were made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (2-0) will close out the tournament when it plays Thunder Basin, Wyoming at 6 p.m. Saturday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 39, EDGEMONT 25: The Tigers jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and defeated Edgemont on Friday.

Cole Knuppe paced New Underwood with 13 points, while Emmitt Richter and Linkin Ballard finished with nine points apiece.

Kolton Darrow led the Moguls with 10 points and Kyran Urban had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers (1-0) will play at Dupree 2 p.m. Saturday, while Edgemont (0-1) travels to Wall for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.

TIMBER LAKE 61, LEMMON 49: Thanks to a trio of double-figure scorers, Timber Lake scored a win over Lemmon on Friday.

Hank Kraft led the Panthers with 16 points, Dixon Booth added 14 points and Chazz Gabe had 12.

Tell Mollman paced the Cowboys with 16 points.

Timber Lake (1-0) will play at Herreid/Selby Area Tuesday, while Lemmon (0-1) is at Hebron/Glen on Monday.

SPEARFISH 65, BELLE FOURCHE 61: The Spartans outscored Belle Fourche 18-13 in the fourth quarter as they earned a narrow win over the Broncs on Friday.

Seth Hamilton led the Spartans with 18 points, while Ryan Heinert added nine points

Ryker Audiss paced Belle Fourche with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aiden Griffin added 13 points and Cole Hockenbary finished with 11 points.

Spearfish (1-0) is at Sturgis Saturday, while the Broncs (0-1) take on the Scoopers Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 77, PIERRE 58: Rapid City Stevens opened the season with a win as it cruised past the Governors Friday evening.

The Raiders had little trouble from the outset as they took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter and extended their advantage to 41-25 at the half.

Stevens went into the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead (52-40) and closed it out in the fourth.

With the win, the Raiders earned first-year head coach Adam Dannenbring his first victory, and did so in dominating fashion.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens will look to keep the momentum from Friday’s win when it travels to Aberdeen Central on Saturday.

SPEARFISH 54, BELLE FOURCHE 45: Brylee Grubb scored 12 points and pulled in eight rebounds as the Spartans opened the season with a win over Belle Fourche on Friday.

Spearfish led 24-19 at the half and maintained a 38-35 advantage heading into the fourth.

Jozie Dana added 11 points for the Spartans, while KyleeJo Symonds and Taylor Duncan finished with eight apiece.

Grace Clooten paced Belle Fourche with 11 points and Kaylin Garza chipped in with nine.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 59, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 31: Led by a balanced offense, Mobridge-Pollock ran past Cheyenne-Eagle Butt on Friday.

The Tigers took a 19-7 lead to close out the first and carried a 33-12 advantage into the half after holding the Braves to five points in the second quarter.

Landyn Henderson led Mobridge with 17 points, Reagan Weisbeck added 14 points and Mariah Goehring finished with 12.

Cassie Carter paced CEB with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers (1-0) will play at Aberdeen Roncalli on Tuesday, while the Braves (0-2) play at Miller Saturday.

CODY 34, ST. THOMAS MORE 25: St. Thomas More’s offense struggled as the Broncs picked up a win over the Cavaliers on the second day of the Remax Tournament in Gillette on Friday.

Cody held STM to two points in the first quarter and led 19-9 at the half.

After a tough third quarter in which the Broncs outscored the Cavs 7-2, Cody held off any comeback attempt in the fourth to close out the victory.

No statistics were made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (1-1) will close out the tournament when it takes on Thunder Basin, Wyoming, Saturday.

TIMBER LAKE 50, LEMMON 38: Carlie Lawrence scored 21 points to lead the Panthers past the Cowgirls Friday in Lemmon.

Jasmine Nash added 12 points for Timber Lake, while Jaedyn Byre led Lemmon with 12 points.

The Panthers (1-0) travel to Herreid/Selby Area Tuesday, while the Cowgirls (0-1) host Bison on Thursday.

