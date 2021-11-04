PREP ROUNDUP: Pine Ridge, Edgemont secure SoDak 16 berths

Despite dropping the opening set, the Pine Ridge volleyball team battled back to take the next three as they earned their way into the SoDak 16 with a win over Bennett County in the Region 7A playoffs on Thursday.

The Warriors gained the early advantage with a 25-21 win in the first set, but Pine Ridge took the second 25-15 to tie it at a set apiece.

The Thorpes kept the momentum in the next two sets and put the match away with 25-19 and 25-23 victories.

Kellie Jean Walking Eagle led the way for Pine Ridge with 25 digs and 12 aces, while Patricia Carlow finished with nine kills. Zoe Pettigrew added 19 assists.

No. 16 Pine Ridge (17-12) will play No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian (31-4) Tuesday, while Bennett County’s season ends at 4-28.

Region 6A

Winner earns SoDak 16 spot

The Winner volleyball team punched its ticket to the SoDak 16 with a straight-set victory over Dupree in the final round of the Region 6A tournament in Winner on Thursday.

The Warriors kicked off the match with a 25-16 win in the first set and gained a two-set advantage with a 25-21 victory in the second.

Winner cruised to a 25-12 win in the third set to put the match away.

Ellie Brozik led the Warriors with 18 kills and five aces, while Rylee Root had eight aces and Lexi Klein finished with 19 assists.

No. 11 Winner (19-13) will play No. 6 Hill City (25-7) in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, CHAMBERLAIN 0: The Tigers advanced to the SoDak16 with a victory over the Cubs in Mobridge on Thursday.

The Tigers opened with a 25-18 win in the first, took the second set 25-15 and finished the match with a 25-17 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (25-8) will play No. 7 Hamlin (25-6) Tuesday, while Chamberlain closed out the season at 9-22.

Region 7A

LAKOTA TECH 3, TODD COUNTY 2: Lakota Tech overcame a two-sets-to-one deficit as it advanced to the SoDak 16 with a hard-fought win over Todd County on Thursday.

The Tatanka jumped out to the early advantage with a 25-22 win in the first, before the Falcons took a 2-1 lead with 25-18 and 25-22 victories in the next two sets.

Lakota Tech fought back and edged Todd County 25-23 in the fourth and put the match away with a 15-11 victory in the fifth.

No other information was made available for this match.

The No. 14 Tatanka (18-7) will play No. 3 Dakota Valley (25-8) Tuesday, while the Falcons closed out the season at 14-21.

Region 7B

PHILIP 3, JONES COUNTY 1: Philip earned its spot in the Class B SoDak 16 with a win over Jones County on Thursday.

The Scotties won the first set 25-16, but the Coyotes took the second 25-22 to tie the match at a set apiece.

Philip regained the momentum, though, closing out the match with a pair of 25-20 wins in the next two sets.

No other information was made available for this match.

The No. 9 Scotties (32-6) will take on No. 8 Aberdeen Christian (22-3) on Tuesday, while Jones County finishes at 17-10.

EDGEMONT 3, WHITE RIVER 2: The Moguls advanced to the Class B SoDak 16 after winning a back-and-forth affair with the Tigers Thursday in White River.

Edgemont gained the early advantage with a 25-22 win in the first, before the Tigers won the second 25-17.

The Moguls regained the advantage in the third with a 25-18 win, but White River battled back to take the fourth set (25-19).

Continuing the trend, the Moguls bounced back in the fifth and punched its ticket with a 15-11 victory in the fifth set.

No other information was made available for this match.

No. 15 Edgemont (21-10) will play No. 2 Warner (29-5) on Tuesday, while the Tigers (25-6) closed out the season at 25-6.

Region 8B

TIMBER LAKE 3, HARDING COUNTY 0: The Panthers took their spot in the SoDak 16 with a straight-sets win over the Ranchers on Thursday.

Timber Lake took a 2-0 lead to open the match with a pair of 25-14 victories.

It wouldn’t let up from there as it won the third set 25-18 to close out the match.

No other information was made available for this match.

The No. 11 Panthers (23-4) will play No. 6 Faulkton Area (25-6) on Tuesday, while The Ranchers close out the season at 16-18.

FAITH 3, BISON 0: The Longhorns ran past the Cardinals for a spot in the SoDak 16 Thursday night in Faith.

Faith won the first set 25-19, took the next set 25-16 and cruised to a 25-12 victory in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The No. 16 Longhorns (21-17) will play No. 1 Platte-Geddes (31-4) on Tuesday, while Bison finished the season at 14-13.

Regular Season

DOUGLAS 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Patriots closed out the regular season with a comeback victory over the Spartans on Thursday.

Spearfish opened with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets 25-15 and 25-21.

Douglas went on to win the next three sets, starting with a 25-22 victory in the third and a 27-25 win in the fourth.

In the fifth, the Patriots took the early advantage and closed out the match with a 15-10 victory.

Gabbie Grabowska-Hoyle paced Douglas with 12 kills and three aces, while Makayla Regevig added 37 digs. Kylee Smith led the team in assists with 40.

The Patriots closed out the season at 10-20, while Spearfish finished at 4-22.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0