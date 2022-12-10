PREP ROUNDUP: Raider girls battle back to defeat Aberdeen Central

Despite facing a slight deficit heading into the final quarter, the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team scored a 55-52 victory over the Golden Eagles in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Raiders opened the game with a 6-2 lead to close out the first and extended their advantage to 23-18 at the half.

The Eagles fought back and took a 40-39 lead into the third, but Stevens regained the advantage in the fourth and put the game away.

Taaliyah Porter led the way for the Raiders with 20 points, while Macey Wathen chipped in with 15.

Hailey Oswald tacked on 14 points for Stevens and Izzy Higgins paced the team in rebounds with 11.

Sydney Evans led Aberdeen with 15 points, while Caydi Withers had 14 points and 11 boards.

Rapid City Stevens (2-0) will travel to Mitchell on Friday.

PIERRE 62, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 35: Pierre cruised to its second win of the season after defeating the Cobblers on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (1-1) will play at Huron on Friday.

HARDING COUNTY 56, LEAD-DEADWOOD 10: The Ranchers jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they picked up the win over Lead-Deadwood.

No other information was made available for this game.

Harding County (2-0) will travel to New Underwood on Tuesday, while the Golddiggers (0-1) host Newell.

CROW CREEK 50, LITTLE WOUND 47: The Chieftains kicked off the season with a win over Little Wound.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crow Creek (1-0) will play Dupree in the Lakota Nation Invitational on Wednesday, while the Mustangs (0-2) play Cheyenne Eagle Butte in the LNI.

RED CLOUD 60, HILL CITY 41: The Crusaders won their season opener over the Rangers Saturday in Hill City.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (1-0) will play McLaughlin in the first round of the LNI on Wednesday, while Hill City (0-1) hosts New Underwood on Thursday.

WALL 60, EDGEMONT 32: The Eagles outscored Edgemont 20-7 in the third quarter as they earned a win over the Moguls on Saturday.

Rhea Tucker led Wall with 20 points, Nora Dinger added 15 points and Paige Kjerstad finished with 12.

Peyton Ostenson paced the Moguls with 15 points.

The Eagles (1-0) host Todd County in the first round of the LNI on Wednesday, while Edgemont (1-1) hosts Morrill, Nebraska on Friday.

CHAMBERLAIN 27, TODD COUNTY 23: The Cubs earned their third victory of the season with a victory over Todd County.

No other information was made available for this game.

Chamberlain (3-0) will travel to Parkston on Friday, while the Falcons (0-1) will play Wall in the LNI on Wednesday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 49, DUPREE 48: Thanks to a trio of double figure scorers, paired with late-game free throws, New Underwood edged Dupree.

Gabby Miller led New Underwood with 16 points, Katelyn Arnold added 14 points and Caitlynn Poirier finished with 11.

New Underwood (1-1) will host Harding County on Tuesday.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WYO., 67, ST. THOMAS MORE 56: Campbell County, Wyoming handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the season on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (2-1) will play at Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Saturday.

POTTER COUNTY 60, LYMAN 58: Potter County edged Lyman thanks to a pair of free throws by Tyler Simon with 4.9 seconds to play.

Simon led the way for the Battlers with 22 points and eight boards.

Skyler Volmer led the way for Lyman with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Mak Scott added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Lyman (0-1) returns to action against Sully Buttes (2-0) Tuesday in Presho.

Boys Basketball

PIERRE 71, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 44: The Governors opened the season with a pair of wins after defeating Rapid City Central Saturday in Pierre.

Lincoln Kienholz paced the Govs with 21 points, Benjamin Heisler added 19 points and the duo of Christian Busch and Jackson Edman chipped in with eight apiece.

Lincoln Archambault and Cameron Steidley paced the Cobblers with 11 points each.

Rapid City Central (1-1) will look to bounce back when they host Huron on Friday.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 45, RAPID CITY STEVENS 36: Aberdeen Central outscored the Raiders 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (0-2) will open its home schedule when it hosts Mitchell on Friday.

BISON 55, NEWELL 54: The Cardinals opened the season with a win after scoring a narrow victory over the Irrigators.

No other information was made available for this game.

Bison will play at Faith on Thursday, while Newell (0-1) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

LYMAN 62, POTTER COUNTY 60: Lyman edged Potter County in its season opener on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders will host Sully Buttes on Tuesday.

WALL 75, EDGEMONT 15: The Eagles cruised to a win over the Moguls on Saturday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Wall (1-0) will play Red Cloud in the first round of the LNI on Wednesday, while the Moguls (0-1) host Morrill, Nebraska on Friday.

Boys Cross Country

Simeon Birnbaum held his own in the Champs Sports High School Cross Country National Championships on Saturday in San Diego.

The Rapid City Stevens senior finished fourth in the race at 15 minutes 7.7 seconds.

Birnbaum's top-five finish helped the Midwest Region claim the team title with 18 points and an average time of 15:09, 14 seconds better than the second-place Northeast Region.