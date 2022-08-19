PREP ROUNDUP: Raider girls cruise past Washington;Friday's West River football scores

The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team continued its early season dominance as it rolled to a 6-0 victory over Sioux Falls Washington on Friday in Sioux Falls.

In what turned out to be a rainy and windy evening, the Raiders had little trouble getting shots off in the first half, but weren’t able to find the back of the net until Breanna Reagan scored on an assist from Audrey Sillanpaa in the 22nd minute.

Stevens added to its early lead eight minutes later when Reagan scored her second goal of the match on an assist from Kaley McIntyre.

After outshooting the Warriors 8-1 in the opening half, the Raiders kept that aggressive mentality in the early minutes of the second as Addie Hofer made it 3-0 on another assist from Sillanpaa.

Sillanpaa added to the scoring in the 60th minute on an assist from Soyir Underwood and Hofer extended the advantage to 5-0 11 minutes later on a corner kick.

Charlie Lindsley closed out the scoring for Stevens in the 74th minute when she hit the crossbar on a shot attempt and the ball fell in for the goal.

The Raiders were on the attack from the outset as they outshot the Warriors 19-2.

“We have a different style of play than we have had in the past,” Raider head coach Luis Usera said. “The girls are really buying into things this year. Every day, they are really getting into it and syncing up."

The Raiders (3-0) will get an early test against Sioux Falls Lincoln at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Rapid City Central 0

Mariah Siem finished with a hat trick and led the Patriots to a win over Rapid City Central Friday in Sioux Falls.

Siem scored a pair of goals in the first half and put the game away with another late in the second.

Despite trailing early, the Cobblers never stopped attacking as they only tried 13-12 in shots on goal by the end of the night.

Rapid City Central (0-3) returns to action against Sioux Falls Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Groton Area 5, Belle Fourche 2

Victoria Brill scored both goals for the Broncs and Belle Fourche keeper Aleyah Carbajal tallied 12 saves.

The Broncs return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls Christian at the Roundup Sports Complex in Belle Fourche.

Spearfish 8, Huron 0

No further information was made available.

Boys Soccer

Rapid City Stevens 1, Sioux Falls Washington 1

Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Washington played to a 1-1 draw on Friday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Washington struck first in the 8th minute with a goal by Evan Johnson to take a 1-0 lead.

Stevens' Ryan Gaughan netted the equalizer in the 34th minute on a set pass from Zack Williams to tie the game at 1-1.

Neither team broke the tie in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Stevens returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 1, Rapid City Central 0

No further information was made available.

Sturgis Brown 3, Mitchell 1

No further information was made available.

Girls Tennis

Stevens sweeps Brandon Valley, Watertown

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis improved to 5-0 to open the season as it picked up a pair of wins on Friday.

The Raiders kicked off the day with an 8-1 victory over Brandon Valley, followed by a 6-3 win over Watertown later in the day.

Peyton Ogle, Anna Mueller and Evelyn Haar each finished with a pair of singles victories on the day.

Rapid City Stevens will be back in action today when it takes on Yankton at 9 a.m.

Football

Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12

Winner opened the season with a 48-12 road victory over Tri-Valley on Friday in Class 11B action.

The Warriors racked up 359 yards of total offense and held the Mustangs to 85 yards on 34 plays.

Riley Orel led the way for Winner with 10 carries for 131 yards rush and four touchdowns. Adam Barfuss added an 18-yard touchdown run.

Winner returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday against Wagner at Winner High School.

9-Man Scores

Lyman 58, Jones County 8

Potter County 54, Newell 28

Timber Lake 23, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Avon 30, Colome 6