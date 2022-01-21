PREP ROUNDUP: Raider girls cruise past Watertown for sixth straight win

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team earned its sixth win in a row with a 50-29 victory over Watertown on the road on Friday.

The game was close in the first quarter with the Raiders leading 14-9 heading into the second.

From there, it was all Stevens as it held the Arrows to just three points in the second and carried a 27-12 advantage into the break.

The Raiders didn’t let up in the third as they outscored Watertown 12-3 and put the game out of reach.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (9-1) travels to Brookings for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 44, BROOKINGS 36: The Cobblers scored their eighth win of the season on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (8-1) will play at Watertown Saturday at 1 p.m.

MITCHELL 56, STURGIS 39: The Kernels won their second consecutive game with a victory over the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (2-8) takes on Huron at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HURON 55, SPEARFISH 38: Huron outscored the Spartans 19-7 in the second quarter as it picked up a win on Friday.

Hamtyn Heinz led the Tigers with 17 points, while Heaven Gainey chipped in with 11.

Mya Kochuten paced Spearfish with 14 points, while Tayler Duncan led the team in rebounds with six.

The Spartans (3-5) will play at Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

BELLE FOURCHE 60, HOT SPRINGS 29: The Broncs cruised to a win over Hot Springs on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (7-5) hosts Bowman County, North Dakota at 1 p.m. on Saturday, while the Bison (1-9) host Lead-Deadwood at 4:30 p.m.

LMC Tournament

FAITH 52, TIMBER LAKE 44: The Longhorns advanced to the title game of the Little Moreau Conference tournament with a win over Timber Lake on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith will play Dupree, which defeated Harding County in the other semifinal matchup (46-35) in the championship game on Saturday, while Timber Lake takes on the Ranchers for third place.

Boys Basketball

HURON 72, SPEARFISH 64: Thanks to four double figure scorers, the Tigers picked up a win over the Spartans on Friday.

Brandon Decker led Huron with 20 points, Max Kranzler added 18 points, Jayden Beck tacked on 16 points and Reilyn Zavesky finished with 13.

Brayden Delahoyde led the way for Spearfish with 20 points, while Seth Hamilton finished with 14.

The Spartans (3-5) will host Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MITCHELL 59, STURGIS 29: Mitchell earned its fifth consecutive win after defeating Sturgis.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scoopers (1-10) will host Huron at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HOT SPRINGS 36, BELLE FOURCHE 27: The Bison improved to 9-1 with a win over Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hot Springs will play at Lead-Deadwood at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the Broncs (6-5) take on Bowman County, North Dakota at 2:30 p.m.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 47, BROOKINGS 45: The Cobblers scored a narrow victory over the Bobcats on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (4-5) will play at Watertown at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WATERTOWN 61, RAPID CITY STEVENS 51: The Arrows bounced back from a loss to defeat the Raiders.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (5-5) is at Brookings at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

