PREP ROUNDUP: Raider girls drop Lakota Tech

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team pulled away in the second half as it picked up a 64-44 victory over Lakota Tech Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The first half was fairly close with the Raiders taking an 8-7 lead at the end of the first, followed by a 26-21 advantage at the break.

In the third, Stevens began to take over as they outscored the Tatanka 19-11 and eventually put it away with a 19-12 fourth quarter.

Bailee Sobczak led the way for the Raiders (12-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Kenadi Rising chipped in with 15 points.

Jill Delzer added 11 points for Stevens and Jayda Mcnabb rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10.

Shaylia Bravo of Lakota Tech led all scorers with 20 points.

Up next, Rapid City Stevens will play at crosstown rival Rapid City Central Saturday night at 7 p.m., while the Tatanka closed out the regular season at 11-5.

STURGIS 49, DOUGLAS 29: The Scoopers controlled the boards on their way to a big win over the Patriots Friday night in Sturgis.

Sturgis led rebounding totals with 42, while Douglas finished with 16.