PREP ROUNDUP: Raider girls drop Lakota Tech

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team pulled away in the second half as it picked up a 64-44 victory over Lakota Tech Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The first half was fairly close with the Raiders taking an 8-7 lead at the end of the first, followed by a 26-21 advantage at the break.
In the third, Stevens began to take over as they outscored the Tatanka 19-11 and eventually put it away with a 19-12 fourth quarter.
Bailee Sobczak led the way for the Raiders (12-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Kenadi Rising chipped in with 15 points.
Jill Delzer added 11 points for Stevens and Jayda Mcnabb rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10.
Shaylia Bravo of Lakota Tech led all scorers with 20 points.
Up next, Rapid City Stevens will play at crosstown rival Rapid City Central Saturday night at 7 p.m., while the Tatanka closed out the regular season at 11-5.
STURGIS 49, DOUGLAS 29: The Scoopers controlled the boards on their way to a big win over the Patriots Friday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis led rebounding totals with 42, while Douglas finished with 16.
Megan Petrocco led the Scoopers with 11 points, Lexi Long added 10 points and eight rebounds and Makayla Keffeler finished with 10 boards.
Douglas was led by Talyiah Green, who finished with 10 points.
Sturgis (7-11) will play at Spearfish on Tuesday, while the Patriots (1-16) travel to Brandon Valley on Friday.
WINNER 71, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 37: Bella Swedlund scored 29 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added seven steals as Winner cruised to a win over Mobridge-Pollock on Friday.
Kalla Bertram chipped in with 22 points for the Warriors, while Maggie LaCompte added nine.
Mariah Goehring paced the Tigers with 11 points.
Winner closed out the regular season at 18-2, while Mobridge-Pollock finished at 13-7.
ST. THOMAS MORE 57, HOT SPRINGS 19: Haleigh Timmer scored 28 points as she led the Cavaliers to a win over the Hot Springs in STM’s regular-season finale on Friday night.
Kaitie Harris and Raina Ghost Bear paced the Bison with five points apiece.
St. Thomas More closed out the season at 19-1, while Hot Springs finished at 4-14.
Boys Basketball
WINNER 81, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 76: The Warriors closed out the regular season on a high note as they earned a win over the Tigers on Friday.
Brady Fritz had a big game for Winner with 36 points, while Ethan Bartels added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Cayden Eisemann paced Mobridge with 21 points, Bryton Goehring added 18 points and Trace Cerney finished with 12.
The Warriors finished the regular season at 18-2, while the Tigers (13-4) will host Lower Brule on Monday.
WALL 69, EDGEMONT 49: The Eagles snapped a six-game losing skid with a victory over Edgemont Friday night in Wall.
Tack Tines paced the Eagles with 17 points, Brodi Sundall and Reid Hansen added 12 points apiece and Cayne Krogman finished with 10.
Caleb Simons of Edgemont led all scorers with 23 points and nine boards, while Grant Darrow finished with 15 points.
Wall (8-10) will host Newell Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while the Moguls (5-12) close out the regular season by hosting Hot Springs on Monday, pending they don’t add any games to their schedule in the next few days.
TIMBER LAKE 71, MCINTOSH 30: The Panthers earned their second straight win with a victory over McIntosh on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Timber Lake (10-9) will travel to Newell to close out the regular season on Friday.