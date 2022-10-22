PREP ROUNDUP: Raiders finish 9th at Class AA cheer and dance state competition

The Rapid City Stevens cheer and dance team finished ninth at the Class AA State competition Saturday at Watertown Civic Arena.

Harrisburg took home the state title in the team standings with a score of 299, Sioux Falls O’Gorman was a close second with 288 and Sioux Falls Jefferson finished third with 286, Brandon Valley earned fourth place with 272 and Brookings rounded out the top five with 268.

The Raiders finished ninth in the team standings with 238.5, after taking seventh in jazz with 249.

In the pom competition, Spearfish finished in seventh place with 247, Rapid City Central was eighth with 246 and St. Thomas More/Douglas took 10th with 223.5.

Volleyball

Brandon Valley, Brookings and Watertown sweep East/West tournament

Brandon Valley, Brookings and Watertown all won a pair of matches on the final day of the East/West Tournament in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Lynx earned victories over Rapid City Central (25-19, 25-16) and Spearfish (25-23 and 25-13).

Brookings picked up wins over Spearfish (25-10, 25-19) and Central (25-20, 25-14), while Watertown defeated Central (25-19, 25-9) and Spearfish (25-19, 25-16).

Rapid City Stevens split a pair of matches as it defeated Yankton (25-13, 25-20), before losing to Harrisburg (25-6, 25-14).

Up next, the Raiders (20-10) will host Sturgis on Tuesday, while Spearfish (10-19) hosts Central (3-27).

Wagner takes top spot at SESD Conference Tournament

The Wagner volleyball team scored a victory over Burke in the championship match of the Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday in Winner.

Wagner defeated Platte 25-19 and 25-21 to earn its spot in the title match, while Burke defeated Platte 25-23 and 26-24.

Wagner opened the title match with a 25-8 victory before Burke battled back to take the second set 25-17.

Wagner defeated sealed the deal with a 25-22 win in the third set.

Gregory earned seventh place with a 2-0 win over Chamberlain (25-18, 25-19) in the semifinals, followed by a 22-25, 27-25, 25-22 victory over Winner in the seventh-place match.