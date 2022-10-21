 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Raiders open East/West volleyball tourney with trio of wins

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team celebrates winning a point during an Aug. 30 match against Rapid City Central at Carold Heier Gymnasium in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team won a trio of matches to open the East/West Tournament in Rapid City on Friday.

The Raiders kicked off the tournament with a 25-23, 25-19 win over Watertown, followed by victories over Brandon Valley (25-21, 25-22) and Brookings (25-19, 19-25 and 25-7).

Harrisburg was the only other team to go unbeaten on the first day as it defeated Rapid City Central (25-17, 25-12) and Spearfish (25-19, 25-12).

Brandon Valley, Brookings and Watertown each closed out the day with 2-1 records, while Spearfish finished 1-2 with a win over Yankton (25-22, 20-25 and 25-19).

Douglas, Rapid City Central and Sturgis all went 0-3 to open the tournament.

Tournament play will continue today at 9 a.m.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, KADOKA AREA 1: The Cavaliers dropped the first set, but battled back the rest of the way to score a win over the Kougars in Kadoka Area on Friday.

The Kougars won the first set 25-16, before STM fought back to win the next two 27-25 and 25-17 for a 2-1 advantage.

The Cavs cruised to a 25-15 victory in the fifth set to put the match away.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Thomas More (16-15) will host Rapid City Christian on Monday, while Kadoka Area (13-14) hosts Lakota Tech on Tuesday.

FAITH 3, POTTER COUNTY 1: The Longhorns scored their seventh win in a row after defeating the Battlers.

Faith took the first two sets 25-21 and 30-28, before Potter County cut the deficit with a 25-23 victory in the third.

The Longhorns regained the momentum in the fourth with a 25-17 win.

No other information was available for this match.

Faith (19-11) will close out the regular season at Newell on Monday.

WALL 3, EDGEMONT 1: The Eagles bounced back from a loss to score a win over the Moguls on Friday.

Edgemont scored a win in the first set (25-15), but Wall took the next three 25-17, 25-22 and 26-24 to seal the victory.

No other information was available for this match.

The Eagles (15-12) will play at Timber Lake on Tuesday, while the Moguls (15-11) host Pine Ridge Monday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Comets cruised to their 27th win of the season after sweeping Lead-Deadwood on Friday night.

Christian defeated the Golddiggers with 25-8, 25-7 and 25-12 victories.

Olivia Kieffer tallied 12 kills and 15 digs, while Ana Egge poured in eight kills and four aces. Kylie Kallio added 20 assists.

Rapid City Christian (27-6) will play at St. Thomas More on Monday, while Lead-Deadwood (1-24) hosts Custer on Tuesday.

Football

RED CLOUD 58, CROW CREEK 8: The Crusaders closed out the regular season with a win over the Chieftains on Friday.

The Crusaders opened with a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 30-0 at the half.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud closed out the season at 7-1 and takes on Pine Ridge in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Crow Creek finished at 4-4 and plays Omaha Nation, Nebraska in the opening round.

