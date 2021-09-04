PREP ROUNDUP: Raiders score early in win over Sturgis

Seven players found the net as the hosts scored twice in the opening four minutes of the match, and Rapid City Stevens dominated Sturgis 10-1 in boys soccer action Saturday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with the win and prepare to take on rival Rapid City Central Thursday.
The Raiders scored five goals in the first 20 minutes to build ab 8-0 lead by halftime.
Stevens scored on its first attack of the match. Trey Bradley connected with Zack Williams in front of the Scoopers net for a score in the first minute of action. It was the first of many passing combinations that resulted in Raiders goals.
Williams returned the favor in the fourth minute, feeding Bradley the pass and Bradley finding an open net when the Scoopers keeper came out trying to defend against both Raiders players.
By the 20-minute mark of the first half, the Raiders netted another three goals. Levi Busching scored on an assist from Ryan Gaughan, Williams scored on a penalty kick and Sam Tschetter scored on a nice pass from Bradley.
Tschetter, Busching and Gaughan scored before halftime to extend the Raiders' lead.
Caleb Lehmann and Yohannes Carter scored second-half goals for the Raiders.
Sturgis’ lone goal came in the 57th minute on a lofting shot by Cruz Chavez that found net.
“We had a lot of players reach the net and a lot of great passing combinations,” said Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro. “If everyone does what they are supposed to, it will create scoring opportunities for a variety of our players, not just one or two.
The last few games we have been playing well and moving the ball around, creating opportunities and taking advantage of the opportunities given to us.”
Raiders keepers Garet Rus and Shawn Bauer combined for six saves.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, STURGIS 0: Breanna Reagan finished with a hat trick as the Raiders shut out the Scoopers Saturday morning in Sturgis.
Stevens scored its first goal of the game in the 17th minute as Soyir Underwood took an assist from Leah Arnold and found the back of the net.
Six minutes later, Arnold scored her first goal of the day on an assist from Reagan, before Reagan closed out the half on an assist from Riley Schad.
The Raiders came out of the half on fire, scoring a trio of goals in a three-minute span.
Reagan scored the first one nine minutes into the second half on an assist from Sami Banks, and one minute later found the net again on an unassisted goal.
Arnold scored her second goal of the game on Reagan’s second assist less than a minute later.
The Raiders finished with 20 shots on goal.
Rapid City Stevens (6-0-1) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Thursday.