PREP ROUNDUP: Raiders score early in win over Sturgis

Seven players found the net as the hosts scored twice in the opening four minutes of the match, and Rapid City Stevens dominated Sturgis 10-1 in boys soccer action Saturday afternoon at Sioux Park.

The Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with the win and prepare to take on rival Rapid City Central Thursday.

The Raiders scored five goals in the first 20 minutes to build ab 8-0 lead by halftime.

Stevens scored on its first attack of the match. Trey Bradley connected with Zack Williams in front of the Scoopers net for a score in the first minute of action. It was the first of many passing combinations that resulted in Raiders goals.

Williams returned the favor in the fourth minute, feeding Bradley the pass and Bradley finding an open net when the Scoopers keeper came out trying to defend against both Raiders players.

By the 20-minute mark of the first half, the Raiders netted another three goals. Levi Busching scored on an assist from Ryan Gaughan, Williams scored on a penalty kick and Sam Tschetter scored on a nice pass from Bradley.