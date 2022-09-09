PREP ROUNDUP: Rapid City Christian bounces back, runs past Custer

The Rapid City Christian football team bounced back from a loss last week to defeat Custer 26-8 on Friday at Custer Football Field.

The Comets jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 13-0 heading into the break.

Christian added to its lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter on 2-yard touchdown run by Sam Fischer and closed out the third quarter with a 19-0 advantage.

The Wildcats scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as the Comets extended their advantage and put the game away.

Fischer finished the game with 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, and caught one pass for 19 yards and a score.

Comets quarterback Simon Kieffer completed 14 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Wes Schlabach caught five passes for 154 yards and two scores and Drake Lindberg finished with 15 tackles.

Rapid City Christian (2-1) will host Mt. Vernon Plankinton on Saturday, while Custer (0-3) hosts Lennox.

WINNER 22, BERESFORD 0: The Warriors improved to 4-0 with a shutout victory over Beresford Friday night.

Neither team could find the end zone in the first quarter, but Winner was able to break that trend in the second as it carried an 8-0 advantage into the half.

The Warriors scored 14 more points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Winner will host Lead-Deadwood on Saturday.

RED CLOUD 50, CRAZY HORSE 0: The Crusaders earned their second win in a row with a victory over Crazy Horse.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (2-1) will host Marty Indian Saturday, while the Chiefs (1-2) travel to Little Would Thursday.

CHAMBERLAIN 15, LAKOTA TECH 14: The Cubs captured the narrow win over the Tatanka on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Chamberlain (1-2) will host Belle Fourche Friday, while Lakota Tech (0-3) travels to Hill City.

SPEARFISH 36, DOUGLAS 8: The Spartans earned their first victory of the season after defeating Douglas Friday night in Spearfish.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Spartans (1-2) will travel to Brookings Friday, while the Patriots (0-3) host Tea Area.

GREGORY 50, BENNETT COUNTY 0: The Gorillas cruised to another win with a victory over Bennett County.

No other information was made available for this game.

Gregory (3-0) will host Irene-Wakonda on Friday, while the Warriors (0-3) travel to New Underwood.

LYMAN 58, WHITE RIVER 8: The Raiders remained unbeaten with a win over the Tigers Friday night in Lyman.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders (4-0) will travel to Wall Sept. 23, while White River (1-3) hosts Wall on Friday.

PHILIP 42, JONES COUNTY 6: The Scotties improved to 2-1 with a victory over Jones County on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip will play at Dupree Friday, while the Coyotes (2-2) travel to Timber Lake.

Golf

Pierre, Olson top Yankton golf invite

The Pierre boys’ golf team, led by Luke Olson, squeaked by the rest of the field at the Yankton Invitational on Friday.

The Governors led the rest of the pack in the team standings with 295, while Sioux Falls O’Gorman was a close second with 296 and Harrisburg rounded out the top three with 300.

Rapid City Stevens finished in 11th place.

Individually, Olson took home medalist honors after defeating Jack Hilgenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln in a sudden death playoff.

Jaden Solheim of Watertown, Mac Drake of O’Gorman and Riley Christensen of Harrisburg rounded out the top five by finishing in a tie for third place with 71 apiece.

Up next, the Raiders will compete in the Spearfish Invitational on Tuesday.

Tennis

Raiders sweep Harrisburg, SF Roosevelt

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team earned a pair of 9-0 wins over Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt at the Brandon Valley Jamboree Friday.

Raider head coach Jason Olson also earned his 600th win at the helm.

Individually, Anna Mueller scored a pair of 10-0 victories, including a win over Nicole Lin of Harrisburg, followed by a win over Elaina Fortney.

In doubles action, Mueller and her partner dominated as well, earning a pair of 10-0 wins over Gabriella Wabwire and Keira Ptak of Harrisburg and Emma Engel and Abigail Paulsen of Roosevelt.

Rapid City Stevens (13-0) will play Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Jefferson today starting at 8 a.m.

Volleyball

PIERRE 3, STURGIS 0: Pierre improved to 7-0 on the season with a straight set win over the Scoopers.

The Governors won the first set 25-11, took the second 25-12 and closed it out with a 25-5 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Sturgis (1-8) will play at Aberdeen Central at 12:30 p.m. today.

BROOKINGS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Bobcats picked up a straight set win in hard fought matchup with the Cobblers.

Brookings took the first set 33-31, captured the second 25-23 and closed it out with a 25-21 third.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Rapid City Central (1-9) will play at Watertown today at 12:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: Watertown improved to 5-4 with a win over the Raiders.

The Arrows secured the victory with 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15 wins.

No statistics were made available for this match.

Rapid City Stevens (5-5) will play Brookings today at 12:30 p.m.