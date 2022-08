PREP ROUNDUP: Rapid City Stevens girls tennis sweeps West River Invite

The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team opened the season at the West River Invite with a pair of wins over Aberdeen Roncalli and Aberdeen Central at Griffin Park in Pierre.

The Raiders started the day with an 8-1 win over the Golden Eagles. Stevens went 5-1 in singles play and 3-0 in doubles action.

Peyton Ogle defeated Alice Vogle 10-5 in No. 2 singles, Anna Mueller defeated Carly Comstock 10-1 in No. 3 singles, Kaiya Parkin defeated Livia Douglas 10-4 in No. 4 singles, Arabella Scott defeated Laney Gonsor in No. 5 singles and Evelyn Haar defeated Avery Tennant 10-6 in No. 6 singles.

Aberdeen Central claimed No. 1 singles as Emily Ringgenberg defeated Alastrina Scott 10-7.

In No. 1 Doubles Alastrina Scott and Ogle defeated Riggenberg and Vogel 10-5. Arabella Scott and Parkin defeated Comstock and Douglas 10-4 in No. 2 Doubles. Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston defeated Gonsor and Reese Comstock 10-6 in No. 3 Doubles.

Later in the day Stevens defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0, going 6-0 in singles play and 3-0 in doubles play.

In singles play, Alastrina Scott won by forfeit in No. 1 Singles, Ogle defeated Katherine Kretchman 10-0 in No. 2 Singles, Mueller defeated River Haskell 10-0 in No. 3 Singles, Parkin defeated Raley Haskell 10-2 in No. 4 Singles, Arabella Scott defeated Anna Mitzel 10-1 in No. 5 Singles and Haar defeated keira Rivett 10-1 in No. 6 Singles.

In doubles play, Alastrina Scott and Ogle won No. 1 Doubles by forfeit, Parkin and Arabella Scott defeated Kretchman and River Haskell 10-3 in No. 2 Doubles and Mueller and Pfingston defeated Raley Haskell and Mitzel 10-2 in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens returns to action at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Spearfish.

Boys Soccer

Belle Fourche 4, Hot Springs 0

No further information was made available.

Aberdeen Central 5, Spearfish 2

No further information was made available.

Girls Soccer

Aberdeen Central 6, Spearfish 1