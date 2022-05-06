PREP ROUNDUP: RC Christian shows out at Pierre Governors Invitational

The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team rolled through the competition at the Pierre Governors Invitational this weekend with a team title Thursday and several impressive performances in the singles and doubles tournaments Friday.

The Comets claimed the team championship in the duels action with wins over Huron (8-1), Pierre (7-2) and Milbank (8-1). Christian finished with 352 points ahead of No. 2 Sioux Falls Christian (237), No. 3 Pierre (223), No. 4 Lennox (142), No. 5 Aberdeen Roncalli (103), No. 6 Spearfish and Madison (48) and No. 8 Milbank (29).

Christian continued to dominate the field Friday winning four of six singles flights and one of three doubles flights with second place finishes in the other two flights.

Singles winners included Joe Schneller in No. 2 Singles, Andrew Dobbs in No. 3 Singles, Jack Hancock in No. 4 Singles and Henry Beckloff in No. 6 Singles. Noah Geyer finished as the runner up in No. 5 Singles and Noah Greni finished in third place in No. 1 Singles.

The Comets also fared well in the doubles portion of the tournament. Greni and Schneller claimed the top spot in No. 1 Doubles, Dobbs and Hancock finished second in No. 2 Doubles and Beckloff and Geyer finished second in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens girls golf finishes third at Yankton Invitational

Rapid City Stevens finished third at the Yankton Invitational golf tournament Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.

The Raiders shot a 345 (+57), 10 strokes off the lead. Harrisburg claimed the top spot at 335 (+47) followed by No. 2 Aberdeen Central at 337 (+49), No. 3 Stevens, No. 4 Pierre at 352 (+64) and No. 5 Mitchell at 354 (+66) to round out the top five.

Tanna Phares finished second in the individual standings shooting 77 (+5). Harrisburg's Reese Jansa, the defending Class AA State champion, claimed the top spot shooting par (72).

Other Stevens scores included No. 12 Taylor Witt at 85 (+12), Lauren Knapp who tied for 21st at 89 (+17), Reese Howard who tied for 37th at 94 (+22) and Tylar Shoonover who tied for 52nd at 99 (+27).

Stevens boys tennis picks up road win over Harrisburg, swept at O'Gorman

Stevens split a pair of matchups East River with a 6-3 win at Harrisburg and a 9-0 loss to Sioux Falls O'Gorman at McKennan Park.

The Raiders went 4-2 in the singles portion of the duel and 2-1 in doubles action against the Tigers to start the day.

Raiders singles wins included Nolan Rehorst over Maverik Ragon 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 in No. 2 Singles, Dayler Sergrist over Brayen Rausch 6-3, 6-3 in No. 4 Singles, Max Phares over Justin Ptak 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 in No. 5 Singles and Tommy Nehring over Koleton Anderson 7-5, 3-6, 10-4 in No. 6 Singles.

Harrisburg wins in singles play included Alexander Rallis over Isaac Wright 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 Singles and Marcus Halling over Tristan Eizinger 2-6, 6-2, 10-2 in No. 3 Singles.

In doubles play Steven won No. 2 and No. 3 Doubles as Rehorst and Eizinger bested Ragon and Rausch 6-3, 6-0 and Nehring and Phares edged out Ptak and Anderson 3-6, 7-5, 11-9. Harrisburg won No. 1 Doubles as Rallis and Halling defeated Sergist and Paikos 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Later in the afternoon Stevens traveled to McKennan Park in Sioux Fall and fell to O'Gorman 9-0.

Knights wins in singles play included Alex Lupu over Wright 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Singles, Alex Mohama over Rehorst 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-4 in No. 2 Singles, Cooper Johnson over Eizinger 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 Singles, Liam Sarmiento over Sergrist 6-3, 6-3 in No. 4 Singles, Will Koziara over Phares 6-1, 6-1 in No. 5 Singles and Sam Hayden over Nehring 6-2, 6-1 in No. 6 Singles.

O'Gorman also swept doubles play as Mohama and Lupa defeated Sergrist and Paikos 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 Doubles, Johnson and Koziara defeated Rehorst and Eizinger 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 Doubles and Josh Brower and Sarmiento defeated Phares and Nehring 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 Doubles.

Stevens returns to action Saturday in a triangular against Sioux Falls Jefferson and Mitchell in Sioux Falls.

Spearfish Post 164 drops doubleheader at Gillette

Game 1: Gillette 10, Spearfish 6

Game 2: Gillette 8, Spearfish 1

No further information was provided.

