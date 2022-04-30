PREP ROUNDUP: RC Christian, Stevens wrap up Rapid City Invite with team wins

The Rapid City Invitational continued with duels matchups Saturday at Sioux Park. Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Christian made the most of the extra work on the court.

Stevens defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 8-1 with wins in No. 1 singles where Asa Hood defeated Daniel Gamboa 10-2, No. 2 singles where Noah Rehorst defeated Cason Hellwig 10-5, No. 3 singles as Tristan Eizinger defeated Mason Carrels 10-2, No. 5 singles where Max Phares defeated Gannon May 10-2 and a sweep in the three doubles matches.

Roncalli's lone win came in No. 4 singles as Palmer Johnson defeated Dayler Sergist 10-7.

Christian defeated Brandon Valley 6-3 with wins in No. 1 singles as Noah Greni defeated Cole Murray 10-3, in No. 2 singles as Joe Schneller defeated Tayven Badger 10-8, in No. 3 singles as Andrew Dobbs defeated Eli Woidyla 10-7, in No. 4 singles as Jack Hancock defeated Givsen Eszlinger 10-3, in No. 1 doubles as Greni and Schneller bested Trygg Peterson and Eli Woidyla 10-4 and in No. 2 doubles as Dobbs and Hancock defeated Badger and Sam Woidyla 10-6.

Brandon Valley won No. 5 singles, No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

American Legion Baseball

Hardhats drop doubleheader in Cheyenne

Playing its first full-length games, Rapid City Post 22 lost both Saturday contests to Cheyenne Post 6, 14-6 and 8-4, on the road.

Game 1 was tied 3-3 until the fifth inning when the Sixers unloaded seven runs, then added four in the sixth.

Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee went 4 for 4 for the Hardhats, scoring three runs, while Mars Sailer picked up a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Philip Bentz also drove in two runs.

Starting pitcher Wyatt Anderson surrendered three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three in the no-decision.

Cheyenne wasted no time in Game 2, tallying seven runs in the first inning.

Sailer, Peyton Tipton and Anderson also collected two hits apiece, while Sailer drove in two runs and Anderson legged out a triple.

Eli Kelley lasted just two innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while fanning one.

