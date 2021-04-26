PREP ROUNDUP: RC Christian tops Central after weather forces suspension, location change

The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team blanked Rapid City Central 9-0 Monday night.
Rain pushed the match back from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and instead of the Cobblers' home court at Parkview Sports Complex, it was played under the lights at Sioux Park.
Noah Greni grinded out a 6-2, 6-4 win over Rhett Svarstad in first singles, Joe Schneller beat Taite Sumption 6-2, 6-2 in second singles, Andrew Dobbs defeated Carson Vertseeg 6-2, 6-2 in third singles, Noah Geyer topped Matt Cuny 6-1, 6-4 in fourth singles, Jack Hancock beat Cole Jandreau 6-2, 6-2 in fifth singles and Henry Beckloff defeated Thane Neiman 6-1, 6-1 in sixth singles.
Greni and Schneller topped Svarstad and Sumption 6-1, 6-4 in first doubles, Dobbs and Geyer beat Versteeg and Cuny 6-4, 6-4 in second doubles and Hancock and Beckloff defeated Jandreau and Joshua Murphy 6-2, 6-4 in third doubles.
Central (2-8) is slated to host Rapid City Stevens at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Parkview, while RC Christian will compete in a dual at the Rapid City Invitational on Thursday.
STEVENS 8, SPEARFISH 1: The Raiders dropped one match in their victory over host Spearfish on Monday playing 10-game pro sets.
Nolan Rehorst defeated Ty Sieber 10-4 in first singles, Christian Mueller beat Braden Yackley 10-0 in second singles, Tristan Eizinger topped Rudy Isburg 10-6 in third singles, Dayler Segrist defeated Jensen Damberg 10-1 in fourth singles and Conor Cruse beat Will Becker 10-2 in sixth singles.
Brock Bacon picked up the lone win for Spearfish, edging Tommy Nehring 10-8 in sixth singles.
In doubles, Cruse and Segrist beat Sieber and Yackley 10-3 at No. 1, Nehring and Mueller triumphed over Isburg and Damberg 10-8 at No. 2 and Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Becker and Bacon 10-2.
Stevens is slated to play Rapid City Central on Tuesday at Parkview Sports Complex, while Spearfish is scheduled to take on Pierre on the road.
Club Baseball
STURGIS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3: Ridge Inhofer struck out 13 batters in five innings and allowed just two hits as the Scoopers topped the Cobblers 9-3 Monday night at Mckeague Field.
Inhofer finished with 107 pitches and gave up one earned run and five walks. He also accounted for two runs and two RBI at the plate for Sturgis, while David Anderson tallied three runs and Kaden Olson added two runs and was walked twice.
Kayden Jones and Riley Palmer earned Central's two hits of the game, while Palmer, Kyle Schlueter and Brodee Matthews made it home to scores its three runs.
After Schlueter was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning, he made his way around the basepaths and scored on a pair of wild pitches to get the Cobblers on the board. Matthews, who got on base off a walk, reached second on an error before advancing to third and then scoring off two wild pitches to make it 2-0 early.
The Scoopers responded immediately, as Anderson singled on a ground ball and reached second with a steal. Anderson then scored off a single from Inhofer. Inhofer eventually stole third base and scored on an error to tie the game 2-2.
Thor Sundstrom later singled in the inning to drive home Kain Peters, and Dustin Alan also made it home on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
Olson scored in the bottom of the third of an error with runners on first and second, and Anderson followed and made it a four-run contest when he stole home.
Evan Stroud began a three-run fourth for Sturgis when he walked on a base loaded situation with a 3-1 count to bring home Olson, and Beau Peters was hit on the next at-bat to send home Anderson. K Peters then singled with the bags full to drive in Inhofer and round out the scoring for the Scoopers.
Palmer managed to give Central a run in the top of the fifth when he singled and then stole second before reaching third on a passed ball. He then jogged home when the Sturgis pitcher was called for a balk.
The game was called after five and a half innings.
American Legion Baseball
SPEARFISH POST 164 14, BELLE FOURCHE 1: Carter Lyon went 2-for-2 with three runs and Brady Hartwig went 2-for-3 with two runs as Spearfish Post 164 blew past Belle Fourche 14-1 in four and a half innings Monday night.
Alec Sunsted got the start on the mound for Spearfish and gave up one run on three hits in four innings on 100 pitches. He struck out seven batters and walked seven.
Conner Comer, Ty Sieber and Jonathan Bloom also earned two runs each in the win.
Spearfish scored in all four innings, picking up three, five, two and four runs, respectively. All eight of their hits were singles, as they also benefited from 10 walks.
Spearfish hosts Newcastle next on Saturday.