PREP ROUNDUP: RC Christian tops Central after weather forces suspension, location change

Brock Bacon picked up the lone win for Spearfish, edging Tommy Nehring 10-8 in sixth singles.

In doubles, Cruse and Segrist beat Sieber and Yackley 10-3 at No. 1, Nehring and Mueller triumphed over Isburg and Damberg 10-8 at No. 2 and Rehorst and Eizinger defeated Becker and Bacon 10-2.

Stevens is slated to play Rapid City Central on Tuesday at Parkview Sports Complex, while Spearfish is scheduled to take on Pierre on the road.

Club Baseball

STURGIS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3: Ridge Inhofer struck out 13 batters in five innings and allowed just two hits as the Scoopers topped the Cobblers 9-3 Monday night at Mckeague Field.

Inhofer finished with 107 pitches and gave up one earned run and five walks. He also accounted for two runs and two RBI at the plate for Sturgis, while David Anderson tallied three runs and Kaden Olson added two runs and was walked twice.

Kayden Jones and Riley Palmer earned Central's two hits of the game, while Palmer, Kyle Schlueter and Brodee Matthews made it home to scores its three runs.