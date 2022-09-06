PREP ROUNDUP: RC Christian volleyball routs Spearfish

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team rolled to a straight-sets win over Spearfish in Black Hills Conference action Tuesday in Spearfish.

The No. 4 Lady Comets defeated the Spartans 25-20, 25-12, 25-9.

Olivia Kieffer tallied 12 kills and 13 digs for Christian (10-3), while Ana Egge added 10 kills and 15 digs. Kylie Kallio collected 24 assists and 10 digs.

The Lady Comets travel to Hill City on Thursday, while Spearfish (1-7) hosts Aberdeen Central on Friday.

Belle Fourche 3, St. Thomas More 0: The Broncs earned a straight-sets win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.

Belle Fourche swept STM 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.

No other information was made available.

Belle Fourche (3-1) travels to Winner on Thursday, while STM (8-6) hosts Custer next Tuesday.

Pine Ridge 3, St. Francis Indian 0: The Lady Thorpes earned a shutout win over the Lady Warriors on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12.

Avianna Garcia tallied 15 kills for Pine Ridge (2-3), while Tristiana Brewer added six. Molique Brown tossed in three service aces.

Pine Ridge is at Todd County on Thursday, while St. Francis Indian hosts Red Cloud next Tuesday.

Sturgis 3, Custer 0: The Scoopers earned a straight-sets victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Sturgis.

Sturgis beat Custer 25-12, 25-21, 25-0.

The Scoopers (2-8) host Pierre T.F. Riggs on Friday, while the Wildcats (2-7) travel to Hot Springs on Thursday.

Hot Springs 3, Red Cloud 0: The Lady Bison cruised past the Lady Crusaders for a straight-sets win, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13.

No other information was made available.

Hot Springs (6-2) hosts Custer on Thursday, while Red Cloud (1-6) hosts Todd County on Saturday.

Edgemont 3, Lead-Deadwood 0: The Moguls moved back to .500 with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Golddiggers on Tuesday in Edgemont.

No other information was made available.

Edgemont (4-4) travels to Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (2-6) travels to Spearfish next Tuesday.

Jones County 3, Philip 1: The Lady Scotties overcame a one-set deficit to remain unbeaten and defeat the Coyotes 20-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 Tuesday in Murdo.

No other information was made available.

Jones County (4-0) faces Harding County on Saturday, while Philip (2-1) hosts Stanley County on Thursday.

Lyman 3, Colome 2: The Raiders overcame a two-sets-to-one deficit to beat Cowgirls 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6 on Tuesday in Colome.

No other information was made available.

Lyman (1-2) hosts New Underwood on Thursday, while Colome (3-5) hosts Marty on Monday.

Bowman County (N.D.) 3, Harding County 0: The team out of North Dakota defeated the Ranchers 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.

No other information was made available.

Harding County (0-5) faces Jones County on Saturday.

Lemmon 3, McIntosh 1: The Cowgirls overcame a one-set deficit to beat the Tigers 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.

No other information was made available.

Lemmon (2-2) travels to Mott-Regent, North Dakota next Tuesday, while McIntosh (2-4) heads to Mott-Regent, North Dakota on Thursday.

Girls Tennis

Rapid City Stevens 8, St. Thomas More 1: The Raiders moved to 9-0 on the season with a win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

In singles, Peyton Ogle beat Shriya Gangineni 10-0 in Flight 1, Anna Mueller topped Katelyn Denholm 10-1 in Flight 2, Kaiya Parkin bested Sophia Meyer 10-3 in Flight 4, Bella Scott defeated Amity Strand 10-1 in Flight 5 and Evelyn Haar beat Madison Schmahl 10-2 in Flight 6.

Athena Franciliso earned STM's lone victory, topping Sophie Schmid 10-0 in Flight 1.

In doubles, Ogle and Madison Marsh bested Denholm and Meyer 10-7, Parkin and Scott defeated Franciliso and Gangineni 10-5 and Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston beat Schmahl and Strand 10-4.

Stevens travels to Brookings on Thursday, while St. Thomas More faces Rapid City Christian at Parkview Tennis Courts.

Aberdeen Roncalli 7, Rapid City Central 2: Senior Macie Moser accounted for both of the Cobblers individual wins in their dual loss to the Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Moser beat Josie Mitzel 10-2 at Flight 6 singles, then teamed up with fellow senior Ella Miller to defeat Mitzel and Keira Rivett 10-5 at Flight 3 doubles.

Central plays Brookings and Watertown in a triangular Friday in Brookings.

Pierre T.F. Riggs 9, Rapid City Central 0: The Cobblers were blanked in their second team match of the day Tuesday in Pierre.

Central combined to win just four games, suffering six 10-0 individual losses.

Cross Country

All top five runners hailed from Lakota Tech on Tuesday as the Tatanka boys ran away with the Jim Thorpe Invitational in Pine Ridge.

Kaden Steele won the individual title with a time of 22:07, followed by Marvin Richard (22:11), Kolt Fox (22:24), Zaniyan Iron Eyes (23:04) and Jamiah Bianas (23:39).

Wakan Two Strike led St. Francis Indian with a sixth-place time of 23:48, Jace Allen powered Todd County with a seventh-place time of 23:56, Joseph Bear guided Little Wound with an eighth-place time of 24:11 and Zander Big Crow led Pine Ridge with a 15th-place time of 27:29.

Only four runners competed in the girls varsity event, won by Lakota Tech's Taylor Byerly in a time of 24:13. Cadence Amiotte of Todd County was runner-up at 29:07, followed by Pine Ridge's Sierra Black Bull (29:23) and Little Wound's Avaline Little Elk (30:29).

Boys Soccer

Spearfish 9, Belle Fourche 0: The Spartans rolled to a shutout win over the Broncs on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (3-3-1) hosts Sturgis next Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (2-4-0) hosts St. Thomas More on Saturday.

St. Thomas More 6, Sturgis 0: The Cavaliers earned a shutout win over the Scoopers on Tuesday at Woodle Field.

Tom Solano scored four goals for STM, while Jason Albertson and Will Snyder added two assists apiece. Will Green and Trevor Erlandson also tallied goals.

St. Thomas More (5-1) travels to Belle Fourche on Saturday, while Sturgis (3-4-1) hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Spearfish 4, Belle Fourche 0: The Spartans blanked the Broncs Tuesday night.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (4-3-0) hosts Sturgis next Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (0-7-1) hosts St. Thomas More on Saturday.