PREP ROUNDUP: Red Cloud boys advance to semis of LNI

The Red Cloud boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the Lakota Nation Invitational with a 64-49 victory over Tiospa Zina in the first round of the Oceti Sakowin Bracket at Summit Arena on Thursday.

The Crusaders went into the break with a 26-23 lead and outscored their opponent 38-26 in the second to seal the victory.

Adriano Rama led Red Cloud with 17 points, Haedyn Haas added 14 points and Jules Ecoffey finished with 12.

Juron Adams paced the Wambdi with 14 points, while Jayvyn Adams added 12 and Reondre Greeley tacked on 11.

The Crusaders will play White River in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, while Tiospa Zina takes on Rapid City Christian in the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m.

LOWER BRULE 70, LITTLE WOUND 61: Despite a second half comeback from Little Wound, the Sioux held on for the victory.

Brian LaRoche Jr. led Lower Brule with 20 points, Gavin Thigh added 17 points and Keshaume Thigh finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Gary Lane and Ellwyn Langdreau chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Sioux.

Trey Yellow Boy paced the Mustangs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Dylan Cuny had 15 points and 10 boards.

Lower Brule will play Lakota Tech in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, while Little Wound plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 12:30 p.m.

LAKOTA TECH 71, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 52: Lakota Tech outscored the Braves 37-22 in the second half to score the victory.

Beau Donavan led the Tatanka with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Whirlwind Horse had 17 points and Triston LeBeau finished with 16 points.

Rance Harrison led the way with 22 points for CEB, while Kanon Keckler finished with 13.

Makosica Bracket

TODD COUNTY 68, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 39: The Falcons cruised to a 40-16 lead at the half on their way to defeating St. Francis Indian in the first round of the LNI Tournament.

Terrance Eastman of Todd County led all scorers with 23 points, while Ray Crow, Sayge Yellow Eagle and Charles Long finished with nine points apiece.

Drake Young paced the Warriors with 17 points and Cante Kills In Water chipped in with 16.

The Falcons will play Custer in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday, while St. Francis plays McLaughlin at 3:30 p.m.

CUSTER 59, MCLAUGHLIN 44: The Wildcats pulled away in the second half to pick up the win over McLaughlin on Thursday.

Gage Tennyson led Custer with 22 points, Sawyer Chramm chipped in with 12 and Kyle Virture finished with 11.

Jeray Antelope paced the Mustangs with 16 points, while Elias Sims had 12.

CROW CREEK 81, OMAHA NATION 65: Quentin McBride finished with 26 points as Crow Creek advanced to the semifinals of the LNI.

Inkpa Zephier chipped in with 15 points for the Chieftains, while Julian Eagle added 11.

Todd Stabler led the Chiefs with 17 points, Riley McCauley added 16 points and Keithin Miller finished with 12.

Crow Creek will play Crazy Horse in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Friday, while Omaha Nation plays Pine Ridge at 8:30 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket

WAKPALA 108, TAKINI 12: Wakpala scored 58 first-half points as it cruised to a win over Takini on the first day of LNI tournament play on Thursday.

Reymin Yellow Earrings had a big day with 43 points for the Sioux, Lane Cadotte added 26 points and Mikal Flying Bye finished with 12.

Kyson Crow Ghost paced the Skyhawks with four points.

Wakpala will play Marty in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Takini takes on Todd County JV in the consolation semis.

MARTY INDIAN 53, TODD COUNTY JV 25: After leading 16-12 at the half, Marty outscored the Falcons 37-13 in the second to pick up the first-round win.

Lawrence Rouse led the Braves with 16 points, while Elijah Walker had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Ty Valandra led Todd County JV with seven points and Robert Antoine finished with 10 rebounds.

SANTEE 87, DUPREE 35: With the help of four double-digit scorers, Santee, Nebraska earned the upset win over the Tigers.

Austyn Saul led the way for the Warriors with 13 points, Nunpa Torrez and Orin Archambeau added 12 points apiece and Romeo White finished with 11.

Klayte McLellan led Dupree with 21 points.

Santee will play Oelrichs at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals on Thursday, while Dupree takes on Tiospaye Topa at 12:30 p.m.

OELRICHS 59, TIOSPAYE TOPA 18: The Tigers led 36-5 at the half as they cruised to a win over Thunderhawks.

Quentin Rouillard led Oelrichs with 11 points, while Xavier Little chipped in with seven.

Manual Swan III and Julian Two Crow led Tospaye Topa with six points apiece.

Girls

Oceti Sakowin

RED CLOUD 73, WAKPALA 25: The Crusaders had little trouble in the first round of the LNI as they cruised past the Sioux on Thursday.

Ashlan Carlow paced Red Cloud with nine points, while Raina Ghost Bear, Cheree Ferguson Jade Ecoffey, Rhionna Brewer and Justina Pourier finished with seven points apiece.

Ceymone Eagleman led Wakpala with 11 points and Antania Otter Robe finished with seven points and eight boards.

The Crusaders advance to take on White River in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Friday, while the Sioux play Crow Creek at 8 a.m.

WHITE RIVER 59, CROW CREEK 47: Maleighya Estes scored 33 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a win over Crow Creek.

Tana Bear Heels and Lilly Krogman chipped in with six points apiece for White River.

Rozee Drapeau paced the Chieftains with 15 points, Angelina LeBeau had 11 points and Audrey Drapeau finished with nine.

LAKOTA TECH 64, DUPREE 33: The Tatanka punched their ticket to the semifinals of the tournament with a win over Dupree.

Tobi Carlow led Lakota Tech with 17 points, Jodene Hunter added 12 points and Shayla Bravo finished with 10.

Chloe Dupree finished with nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

The Tatanka will play Custer at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Makosica Bracket

LITTLE WOUND 59, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 54: After heading into the half tied 23-23, Little Wound edged the Warriors with a five-point advantage in the second.

Taiyah Pourier and Angelina Brave led the Mustangs with 15 points apiece, while Lalanni Janis added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Sharlee Kills In Sight paced the Warriors with 27 points.

Little Wound will play Lower Brule in the semifinals at 8 a.m. on Friday, while St. Francis Indian takes on Pine Ridge at 2 p.m.

LOWER BRULE 52, PINE RIDGE 39: Lower Brule earned its way into the semifinals of the tournament thanks to a 29-13 lead at the half.

Kharmon Wells led the Sioux with 15 points, while Julianna LaRoche added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lolo Carlow paced the Thorpes with 14 points, while Anpo Giago chipped in with 10.

TODD COUNTY 57, TIOSPA ZINA 29: The Falcons had three scorers finish in double figures as they earned a win over Tiospa Zina on Thursday.

Wiconi Uses Arrow led Todd County with 15 points, Julisa Shaw added 13 points and Bailey White Hat finished with 12.

Alexia Quinn and Hannah Ziegler paced the Wambdi with nine points apiece.

The Falcons will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 11 a.m. on Friday, while Tiospa Zina plays Omaha Nation at 7 p.m.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 52, OMAHA NATION 42: The Braves pulled away from Omaha Nation in the second half.

Cassie Carter led the way for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 24 points, while Shawnee Lawrence finished with 12.

Janissa Whitewater led the Chiefs with 15 points and Dayton Snow chipped in with 13.

Paha Sapa Bracket

MARTY INDIAN 80, TAKINI 19: The Braves carried a 61-7 lead into the half on their way to defeating Takini on Thursday.

Jayla Bruguier paced Marty with 29 points, Deandra Garneaux added 16 points and Nevaeh Medicine Horn finished with 14.

Amiyah St. John led the Skyhawks with seven points.

Marty will play Todd County JV at 2 p.m. on Friday, while Takini takes on Crazy Horse at 8 a.m.

TODD COUNTY JV 80, CRAZY HORSE 15: Julisa Shaw scored 23 points to lead the Falcons past Crazy Horse.

Lelanna Red Elk paced the Chiefs with eight points.

SANTEE 51, TIOSPAYE TOPA 31: The Warriors picked up a victory over the Thunderhawks in the first round of the LNI.

Hehaka Frazier led Santee with 16 points, Tierahnee Wabasha added 12 points and Paris Runnels finished with 10.

Alexie Bowker paced Tiospaye Topa with 10 points and 18 rebounds, while Leilani Bowker added nine points and 15 boards.

Santee will play Oelrichs in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, while the Thunderhawks play McLaughlin at 11 a.m.

OELRICHS 51, MCLAUGHLIN 35: Molly Little scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Tigers advanced to the next round of the tournament.

Tlea Rouillard added 16 points for Oelrichs, while Molly Miller paced the Mustangs with 10 points.

Non-Tournament Basketball

Girls

DOUGLAS 39, HOT SPRINGS 32: The Patriots earned their first win of the season with a victory over Hot Springs on Thursday.

Douglas opened with a 16-6 lead to close out the first and extended it to 23-12 at the half.

After a 9-all third quarter, the Bison outscored the Patriots 11-7 in the fourth but it wouldn’t be enough.

Lamara Castaneda led Douglas with 14 points, while Angell Arredondo finished with eight.

The Patriots (1-1) will host Rapid City Stevens at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, while Hot Springs (0-2) travels to Hill City on Saturday.

STANLEY COUNTY 54, PHILIP 46: The Buffaloes picked up their first win of the season after defeating Philip on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Scotties (1-2) will host Bison on Saturday.

HILL CITY 45, NEW UNDERWOOD 19: The Rangers cruised to a win over the Tigers in New Underwood on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hill City (1-1) will play Hot Springs Saturday, while the Tigers (1-2) host Faith.

TIMBER LAKE 62, HARDING COUNTY 48: The Panthers bounced back from a loss to defeat Harding County on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Timber Lake (2-1) will play in the Rotary Classic on Saturday, while the Ranchers (2-1) travel to Wall.

WINNER 54, BURKE 16: The Warriors won their second game in a row with a victory over Burke.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (2-1) will play West Central at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

Boys

NEW UNDERWOOD 64, HILL CITY 57: The Tigers remained unbeaten early in the season with a win over the Rangers.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (3-0) will play at Hot Springs on Tuesday, while Hill City (0-2) hosts Hot Springs on Saturday.

STANLEY COUNTY 61, PHILIP 43: Stanley County ran past the Scotties for a win on Thursday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip (0-2) will look for their first win of the season when they take on Bison at home on Saturday.

TIMBER LAKE 57, HARDING COUNTY 45: The Panthers improved to 3-0 with a win over Harding County on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Timber Lake will play in the Rotary Classic on Saturday, while the Ranchers (2-1) host Mott-Regent, North Dakota on Tuesday.

