PREP ROUNDUP: Red Cloud cruises past Douglas

The Red Cloud girls basketball team jumped out to a quick start and didn’t look back as it earned a 60-26 victory over Douglas on Tuesday.

The Crusaders wasted little time as they carried a 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before extending it to 31-10 at the half.

Red Cloud outscored the Patriots 17-4 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sharissa Haas led the Crusaders with 14 points, Allison Richards added 13 points and Cheree Ferguson finished with 12.

Keana Walton paced Douglas with 10 points.

Red Cloud (9-1) will host Custer on Thursday, while the Patriots host Watertown Friday.

HILL CITY 52, STURGIS 43: The Rangers snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over the Scoopers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hill City (7-5) hosts Custer on Friday, while Sturgis (2-11) is at St. Thomas More on Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 50, SPEARFISH 25: After suffering a pair of losses last weekend, the Cavaliers got back on track with a win over the Spartans.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (9-2) will host Sturgis on Thursday, while Spearfish (3-6) is at Rapid City Central.

Boys Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 61, SPEARFISH 50: St. Thomas More earned their 10th win of the season with a victory over the Spartans.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cavaliers (10-1) will travel to Rapid City Christian on Friday, while Spearfish (3-7) is at Rapid City Central Thursday.

HARDING COUNTY 67, HULETT, WYO. 35: Harding County traveled to Hulett, Wyoming and picked up a win over the Red Devils.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Ranchers (8-2) will host Belle Fourche on Thursday.

RED CLOUD 71, DOUGLAS 58: Red Cloud pulled away from Douglas thanks to a 22-13 third quarter.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Crusaders (7-4) will host Custer Thursday, while the Patriots (0-8) host Watertown Friday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 73, NEWELL 32: The Tigers led 28-6 heading into the second quarter as they cruised past the Irrigators on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (7-4) will host Lyman on Thursday, while Newell (1-9) hosts Faith on Friday.

STURGIS 59, HILL CITY 42: The Scoopers bounced back from a six-game losing skid to score a victory over the Rangers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (2-10) will host St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Hill City (4-5) hosts Wall on Thursday.

Wrestling

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 69, PINE RIDGE 9: Thanks in part to a handful of pin victories, Rapid City Central cruised to a win over Pine Ridge.

After starting the dual with four wins via forfeit and a 24-9 advantage, the Cobblers began to pull away as Landin Winter of Central pinned Jeremiah Cottier in two minutes and 39 seconds at 160 pounds.

Graydon Bakke and Brody Knapp added fall wins at 170 and 182 to put the dual away.

Up next, Central will compete in the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational Saturday, while the Thorpes travel to Red Cloud for the Red Cloud Invite.

