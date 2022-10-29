 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Red Cloud rolls into All Nations state title game

  • 0
Jules Ecoffey

Red Cloud senior Jules Ecoffey (1) carries the ball during the Crusaders' win over Pine Ridge in the All Nations Class A quarterfinals Tuesday at Red Cloud Indian School.

 Courtesy Red Cloud Indian School

The Red Cloud football team avenged a three-point, season-opening loss to Standing Rock, N.D. with a 42-16 win to advance to the All Nations Class A state championship game.

No other information was made available.

The No. 2 Crusaders (9-1) will face top-seeded Todd County (10-0) in the state title game Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The No. 3 Warriors closed out the season at 7-3.  

TODD COUNTY 28, WINNEBAGO, NEB. 24: The No. 1 Falcons held off a comeback bid by the No. 5 Indians to advance to the All Nations Class A state championship in a rematch of last year's title game.

No other information was made available.

Todd County (10-0) will face No. 2 Red Cloud (9-1) in the championship game Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Winnebago closed out the season at 7-3.

LOWER BRULE 54, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE/TIOSPAYE TOPA 0: The No. 1 Sioux kept their offensive firepower and stout defense going Saturday with a mercy-rule win over the No. 4 Braves to secure a spot in All Nations Class B state title game.

No other information was made available.

Lower Brule (10-0) will face No. 2 Tiospa Zina (7-3) in the championship game Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa closed out the season at 2-8.

TIOSPA ZINA 46, OMAHA NATION, NEB. 12: The No. 2 Wambdi knocked off the No. 6 Chiefs to advance to the All Nations Class B state title game.

No other information was made available.

Tiospa Zina (7-3) will face top-seeded Lower Brule (10-0) in the championship game Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Omaha Nation closed out the season at  2-8.

