PREP ROUNDUP: Roncalli football pulls away from STM

Thanks in part to a big momentum swing in the second quarter, the Aberdeen Roncalli football team pulled away from St. Thomas More for a 21-6 victory at Dacotah Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Aberdeen.

The game was a defensive struggle early with both teams forcing a number of punts that led to a scoreless tie heading into the second quarter.

St. Thomas More struck first early in the second when JonPaul Sullivan connected with Tyson Durham on a 73-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0.

While Roncalli’s offense was struggling, it caught a break when a botched punt return turned into a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Isakson to Zane Backous.

After an interception gave Roncalli possession, it didn’t waste much time as Isakson scored on 1-yard run to earn his team a 14-6 advantage heading into the break.

Roncalli added to its lead on a 4-yard TD pass from Isakson to Keegan Stewart in the third quarter.

STM was able to find some offensive success in the third and fourth quarters but couldn’t find the end zone again as Roncalli ran the clock out.

St. Thomas More (4-2) will look to bounce back when it hosts Douglas on Friday.

TODD COUNTY 16, TIOSPA ZINA 14: The Falcons remained undefeated with a win over the Wambdi.

No other information was made available for this game.

Todd County (6-0) will host St. Francis Indian on Saturday, while Tiospa Zina (3-3) is at Flandreau Indian Oct. 15.

Volleyball

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, WINNER 2: The Tigers earned an 18-16 win in the third set to score a tough victory over the Warriors on Saturday.

Winner took the first set 25-20, but Mobridge fought back and won the second 25-21.

The Warriors regained momentum with a 25-22 third, before the Tigers took the fourth 25-11.

No other information was made available for this match.

Mobridge-Pollock (18-2) will host Groton Area on Tuesday, while Winner (5-12) travels to Gregory.

JONES COUNTY 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: The Coyotes kept their unbeaten record intact with a win over the Warriors.

Bennett County won the first set 25-14, took the second 25-11 and put the match away with a 25-10 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Coyotes (19-0) will travel to Dupree on Thursday, while Bennett County (1-13) hosts Cody-Kilgore, Nebraska on Monday.

Gordon-Rushville earn top spot at Mile High tournament

The Gordon-Rushville, Nebraska volleyball team finished the day at 4-0 as it earned the top spot at the Mile High Volleyball Tournament in Lead-Deadwood on Saturday.

New Underwood finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, while Newell, Wall, Kadoka Area, Bison and Hot Springs closed it out with 2-2 records.