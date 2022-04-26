PREP ROUNDUP: Rylan Horning wins Douglas Wind Invite by 21 strokes

St. Thomas More eighth grader Rylan Horning had the only sub-100 score Tuesday, shooting an 81 and and winning the Douglas Wind Invitational by 22 strokes at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

Horning helped lead the Cavaliers to the team title, along with Amity Strand, who finished runner-up with a 102. STM finished with 425 strokes, beating Custer by 15.

Rapid City Stevens' JV team (443) placed third, followed by Lakota Tech (490), Rapid City Central (499) and Hot Springs (509).

Among other individual performances, Jordon Conlon shot a 103 for the Lady Bison to tie for third with Ashley Peterson and Tylar Schoonover of the Cobblers.

Maddie Meyer led Custer with a 105, placing six, and Kenyan Mousseaux paced Lakota Tech with a 107, finishing in seventh.

Taylor Wit, Stevens beat out Pierre

Taylor Wit shot a 6-over-77 to tie for the best score of the day, losing the tiebreaker to individual winner Olivia Braun of Aberdeen by leading the Raiders to the team title at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Club.

Wit birdied three holes and parred four others. Teammate Tanna Phares shot an 80 to place fourth, while Lauren Knapp followed close behind with an 81 to place fifth as Stevens finished with 329 strokes, edging Aberdeen Central by seven strokes.

Spearfish finished eighth (380) out of 12 teams, while Winner placed ninth (409) and Sturgis ended in 11th (449).

Stevens sweeps Festival of Relays

Rapid City Stevens claimed the top spot in both boys and girls track and field at the Festival of Relays Tuesday at Sioux Park.

In boys competition Stevens finished atop the standings with 100 points, ahead of Rapid City Central and Sturgis Brown who tied for second with 74 points, No. 4 Spearfish with 66 points and No. 5 Douglas with four points.

Raiders boys winners included Simeon Birnbaum in the 3200-meter run at 9 minutes, 52.26 seconds, Nathan Ingalls who tied Sturgis’ Aidan Hedderman in the 110 hurdles at 16.01 seconds, Tanner Lunders at 40.11 in the 300 hurdles, the 4x100 relay team at 43.23, the 4x200 relay team at 1:29.92, the 4x400 relay team at 2:26.75 and Jess Christensen in the triple jump at 40 feet, 7 inches.

Top performances for the Cobblers included the 4x800 relay team at 8:57.7, Sam Catlette in the javelin throw at 142-feet, 11-inches and Isaac Flanegan in the long jump at 21-feet, 10-inches.

Sturgis winners included the 200x200x400x800 Swedish medley relay team at 3:47.18, the distance medley relay team at 11:49.22 and Aidan Hedderman in pole vault at 12-feet, 9-inches.

Spearfish claimed the top spot in the 100x200x300x400 Swedish medley relay at 2:02.75 and the high jump with a 6-foot, 6-inch leap by Brayden Delahoyde.

Douglas’ Jason Maciejczak won the discus with a personal best throw of 169-feet, 2-inches.

In girls competition Stevens finished first in the team standings with 94 points, ahead of Central, Spearfish and Douglas who tied for second with 66 points and Douglas rounded out the field with 16 points.

Stevens first place finishes included Gracie Uhre in the 3200 at 12:07.77, Baylee Van Zee in the 100 hurdles at 15.62, the 4x200 relay team at 1:46.24, the 4x400 relay team at 4:07.63, the distance medley relay team at 13:44.97.

Spearfish top finishers included Anna Hoffman in the 300 hurdles at 47.74, the 4x800 relay team at 10:36.1, the 200x200x400x800 Swedish medley relay team at 4:23.43, Sophey Spraitz who tied with Douglas’ Lamara Castaneda at 98-feet, 2-inches in the javelin throw and Reese Nida at 9-feet, 9-inches in pole vault.

Central winners included the 4x100 relay team at 49.47, Matayah Yellow Mule at 5-feet, 1-inch in the high jump, Yellow Mule at 17-feet, 9.25-inches in the long jump and again at 38-feet, 1-inch in the triple jump.

Sturgis winners included the 100x200x300x400 Swedish medley relay team at 2:28.54 and Lexi Long in the shot put at 35-feet, 8-inches.

Douglas’ Mandalyn Nachtigall claimed the discus win with a throw of 109-feet, 4-inches and Sophey Spraitz tied for the win in the javelin throw.

Belle Fourche hosts Northern Hills Invitational

Area schools traveled to Belle Fourche High School Tuesday for the Northern Hills Invitational at Lou Graslie Field.

Belle Fourche boys top finishes included Sawyer Clarkson in the 1600-meter run with a personal record at 4:25.47, the 4x200 relay team 1:34.5 and Aiden Giffen at 21-feet, 6.25-inches in the long jump.

Douglas boys top finishes included Peyton Cast recorded a season record at 10:16.08 in the 3200 and Andrew Divis claimed the high jump with a personal record at 5-feet, 10-inches

Dupree boys Jessup Pederson won the 400 at 54.38

Hot Springs boys Warren Russel won the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 42.73.

The Lead-Deadwood boys won the 200x200x400x800 Swedish medley relay at 3:49.1.

Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher won the boys pole vault at 13-feet, 6-inches.

On the girls side Belle Fourche’s top finishes included Dru Keegan in the 100 at 13.32, the 4x100 relay team at 52.09 and Mataya Ward in the triple jump at 34-feet, 2-inches.

Lead-Deadwood’s girls wins included Hallie Person won the 1600 at 5:36.42, the 4x200 relay team at 1:55.23, the 200x200x400x800 Swedish medley relay team at 4:36.51 and Jayna Prince at 8-feet in the pole vault.

Douglas’ Kira Ubence won the 3200 at 12:05.86 and Savannah Gray at 5-feet in the high jump.

Hot Springs girls top finishes included Jaley Nachtigall won the 100 hurdles at 17.16, the 4x400 relay team and Nachtigall in the long jump at 15-feet, 4.25-inches.

