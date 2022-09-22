PREP ROUNDUP: Sam Tschetter nets 4 goals as Stevens boys soccer wins 5th straight

Sam Tschetter scored four goals and Marshall Retzer netted a pair of his own to lead Rapid City Stevens to an 8-0 win over Douglas/Christian/New Underwood Thursday night.

The win was the fifth straight for the Raiders as they improve to 8-2-1 on the season.

Two of Tschetter’s goals came on penalty kicks in the first half. Miles Cutler and Luther Busching also found the net in the first half as the Raiders led 4-0 at the break.

Tschetter extended the Raiders lead with the first two goals of the second half and Retzer followed with his two goals in the final minutes of action.

The Raiders took 30 shots with 23 on frame compared to six shots for the Patriots with four on frame.

The Pats’ Ayden Haynes recorded 15 saves and Shawn Bauer had four for the Raiders.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, STURGIS 2: The Cavaliers used a goal in the 50th minute and a solid defensive effort in the second half to score the win over the Scoopers on Thursday.

Jason Albertson scored the Cavaliers’ first goal in response to a 1-0 deficit before Will Green gave STM the 2-1 lead to open the second.

Tom Solano scored the final goal of the game for the Cavs in the 50th minute and the defense held out the rest of the way.

Winston Prill finished the game with 11 saves for STM.

St. Thomas More (7-3-0) will play at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Saturday, while Sturgis (5-6-1) takes on the Patriots on Monday.

Girls Soccer

RAPID CITY STEVENS 6, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Raiders scored four goals in the second half as they cruised to a shutout victory over the Patriots.

No other information was made available for this match.

Rapid City Stevens (7-4) will close out the season when they host Spearfish next Thursday.

Volleyball

HILL CITY 3, NEWELL 1: The Hill City volleyball team handed Newell its first loss of the season while securing its fourth win in a row after defeating the Irrigators on Thursday.

The Rangers gained the early 2-0 advantage after scoring a 25-20 win in the first set, before taking the second 25-15.

Newell cut the deficit with a 25-22 victory in the third set, but ultimately Hill City regained the advantage and put the match away with a 25-23 fourth.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Rangers (9-5) will play in the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday, while the Irrigators (12-1) look to bounce back when they host McIntosh on Friday.

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 3, LITTLE WOUND 1: The Warriors picked up their first win of the season after defeating Little Wound.

St. Francis opened the match with a 25-9 win in the first round, before the Mustangs battled back to take the second 25-21.

From there, the Warriors regained the momentum and won the next two sets 26-24 and 25-22.

No other information was made available for this match.

St. Francis Indian (1-6) is at Flandreau Saturday, while Little Wound (2-6) travels to Lakota Tech on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Raiders scored a straight-set victory over crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Thursday.

Stevens took the first set 25-13, won the second 25-12 and put the match away with a 25-13 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (8-6) are back in action when they host Mitchell Oct. 7, while the Cobblers (2-13) compete in the Scottsbluff tournament starting Sept. 30.

WALL 3, WHITE RIVER 1: Despite losing the first set, the Eagles bounced back to win the next three as they defeated the Tigers.

White River took the first set 25-17, but Wall won the next three 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Eagles (6-2) will play in the Belle Fourche tournament on Saturday, while the Tigers (4-6) host Winner on Monday.

FAITH 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Longhorns earned their eighth win of the season with a victory over the Tigers.

Faith won the first set 25-18, took the second 25-22 and put the match away with a 25-15 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Longhorns (8-7) will travel to Tiospaye Topa on Saturday, while New Underwood (6-4) competes in the Belle Fourche tournament on Saturday.