 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Sawyer Clarkson wins 4th BHC cross country title; Peyton VanDeest repeats

  • Updated
  • 0
Sawyer Clarkson

Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson crosses the finish line at the Region 5A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 13, 2021 at Hart Ranch.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson once again dominated the Black Hills Conference Cross Country Meet, winning the championship for the fourth straight year with a time of 15:18.34 at Jorgensen Park in Spearfish.

The defending Class A state champion, Clarkson beat out teammate Lane Krautschun, the defending Class B state champion and transfer from Bison, by about 36 seconds. Their times, plus a 10th-place finish for Aiden Voyles (17:12.10) led the Broncs to the boys team title.

Belle Fourche edged Hill City 27-34, followed by Sturgis (54), Custer (59), Spearfish (78), Douglas (82), Rapid City Christian (138), St. Thomas More (140), Hot Springs (188) and Lead-Deadwood (188).

Hill City's Luke Rupert placed third with a time of 16:12.08, while Douglas' Peyton Cast finished fourth (16:19.45) and Custer's Gage Grohs cracked the top five (16:19.94).

People are also reading…

On the girls side, Spearfish eighth grader Peyton VanDeest claimed her second straight BHC title by almost a minute, finishing the course in 18:26.65. Her performance helped the Spartans roll to the team championship as three other Spearfish runners — Kori Keil (third place, 19:25.78), Auna Taglioli (fourth place, 19:26.08) and Sierra Sandford (eighth place, 19:53.70) — all finished in the top 10.

The Spartans captured the girls title by 24 points over runner-up Sturgis, followed by Custer (42), Hill City (74), St. Thomas More (102), Belle Fourche (108) and Hot Springs (112).

Custer's Ramsey Karim came in second for Custer with a time of 19:23.03), while Douglas' Kira Ubence placed fifth (19:30.34).

The Region 5A Cross Country Meet is slated for next Thursday at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.

Volleyball

St. Francis Indian 3, Little Wound 0: The Lady Warriors earned a hard-fought 25-19, 25-19, 28-26 victory over the Lady Mustangs on Thursday.

No other information was made available.

St. Francis Indian (4-9) is at Lower Brule on Tuesday, while Little Wound (8-10) hosts Pine Ridge.   

Spearfish 3, Sturgis 0: The Spartans picked up a straight-sets win over their Black Hills Conference rival, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20 on Thursday.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (7-14) is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Sturgis (2-17) hosts Douglas Saturday.  

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a U.S. House race debate in Montana on Thursday night. The Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Democrat Monica Tranel urged voters to read for themselves the reports from investigators, who concluded Zinke misled officials about his involvement in a casino proposal in Connecticut and a real estate development in his hometown of Whitefish. Libertarian John Lamb says he offers an alternative to the major party candidates.

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Noem must have looked at polling data to get her to jump on the "grocery tax repeal" bandwagon, a common sense proposal that her gubernatorial…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News