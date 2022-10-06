PREP ROUNDUP: Sawyer Clarkson wins 4th BHC cross country title; Peyton VanDeest repeats

Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson once again dominated the Black Hills Conference Cross Country Meet, winning the championship for the fourth straight year with a time of 15:18.34 at Jorgensen Park in Spearfish.

The defending Class A state champion, Clarkson beat out teammate Lane Krautschun, the defending Class B state champion and transfer from Bison, by about 36 seconds. Their times, plus a 10th-place finish for Aiden Voyles (17:12.10) led the Broncs to the boys team title.

Belle Fourche edged Hill City 27-34, followed by Sturgis (54), Custer (59), Spearfish (78), Douglas (82), Rapid City Christian (138), St. Thomas More (140), Hot Springs (188) and Lead-Deadwood (188).

Hill City's Luke Rupert placed third with a time of 16:12.08, while Douglas' Peyton Cast finished fourth (16:19.45) and Custer's Gage Grohs cracked the top five (16:19.94).

On the girls side, Spearfish eighth grader Peyton VanDeest claimed her second straight BHC title by almost a minute, finishing the course in 18:26.65. Her performance helped the Spartans roll to the team championship as three other Spearfish runners — Kori Keil (third place, 19:25.78), Auna Taglioli (fourth place, 19:26.08) and Sierra Sandford (eighth place, 19:53.70) — all finished in the top 10.

The Spartans captured the girls title by 24 points over runner-up Sturgis, followed by Custer (42), Hill City (74), St. Thomas More (102), Belle Fourche (108) and Hot Springs (112).

Custer's Ramsey Karim came in second for Custer with a time of 19:23.03), while Douglas' Kira Ubence placed fifth (19:30.34).

The Region 5A Cross Country Meet is slated for next Thursday at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.

Volleyball

St. Francis Indian 3, Little Wound 0: The Lady Warriors earned a hard-fought 25-19, 25-19, 28-26 victory over the Lady Mustangs on Thursday.

No other information was made available.

St. Francis Indian (4-9) is at Lower Brule on Tuesday, while Little Wound (8-10) hosts Pine Ridge.

Spearfish 3, Sturgis 0: The Spartans picked up a straight-sets win over their Black Hills Conference rival, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20 on Thursday.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish (7-14) is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Sturgis (2-17) hosts Douglas Saturday.