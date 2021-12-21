PREP ROUNDUP: Shun-Zi White Woman tallies 23 as Central boys hold off Douglas

The Cobblers held off the Patriots en route to their first victory of the season, 59-52, Tuesday night in Rapid City.

Central carried a 31-21 lead into the half and outscored Douglas 12-10 in the third for a 43-31 advantage in the fourth.

The Patriots made up some ground in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Shun-Zi White Woman led the way for the Cobblers with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Reno Lowe and Isaiah Whiting added eight points apiece.

Connor Sauvage paced Douglas with 23 points and Dylan Schelske finished with 13.

Rapid City Central (1-3) will play at Sioux Falls Jefferson Jan. 7, while the Patriots (0-4) travel to St. Thomas More Jan. 6.

Rapid City Stevens 60, Sturgis 31: The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team cruised to its third consecutive victory as it ran past Sturgis for a 60-31 win on Tuesday.

The Raiders wasted little time gaining the early advantage with a 15-4 lead to close out the first quarter.

After taking a 25-14 lead into the half, Stevens held the Scoopers to just four points in the third and led 39-18 heading into the fourth.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders (3-2) will host Spearfish Jan. 4, while Sturgis (0-5) hosts Lead-Deadwood Dec. 30.

HOT SPRINGS 52, NEW UNDERWOOD 32: The Bison outscored New Underwood 18-7 in the second quarter to score a win over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hot Springs (2-0) will play at Spearfish Dec. 30, while New Underwood (3-1) is at Edgemont Jan. 4.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 62, DOUGLAS 39: The Cobblers continued to roll to start the season as they won their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday.

Central jumped out to a 21-8 lead to close out the opening quarter and extended it to 34-13 at the half.

Sadie Glade led the Cobblers with 18 points, Josie Hill chipped in with 12 points and Aaliyah Jones finished with 11.

Angell Arredondo and Keana Walton led the Patriots with 10 points apiece.

Rapid City Central (4-0) is back in action Jan. 7 at Sioux Falls Jefferson, while Douglas (1-3) hosts Todd County Jan. 4.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 63, STURGIS 34: The Raiders cruised to a win over Sturgis on Tuesday.

Jayda McNabb paced Stevens with 21 points, while Kaylee Whatley finished with 12 points for the Scoopers.

Rapid City Stevens (4-1) will host Spearfish Jan. 4, while Sturgis (1-4) hosts Lead-Deadwood Dec. 30.

WALL 56, BELLE FOURCHE 53: The Eagles used a fourth quarter comeback to pick up a win over the Broncs on Tuesday.

After finishing the first quarter tied at 10 points apiece, Belle Fourche went into the half with a 29-19 advantage.

Wall battled back and cut the deficit heading into the fourth and outscored the Broncs 19-11 to seal the win.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Eagles (5-1) will host Newell Jan. 4, while Belle Fourche (3-3) is at St. Thomas More Jan. 3.

CHAMBERLAIN 52, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 44: Mya Knippling scored 17 points and pulled in 10 rebounds to lead the Cubs to a win on Tuesday.

Jayna Handel added 12 points for Chamberlain and Jade Chmela finished with nine.

Harley Namanny paced the Wildkats with 22 points and six boards, while Kate Havlik added nine points.

The Cubs (2-3) will host Canton Dec. 31.

BENNETT COUNTY 37, LEAD-DEADWOOD 21: The Warriors closed out the third quarter with a 28-14 advantage as they earned a victory over the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Bennett County.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Warriors (3-2) will play at Hot Springs Jan. 6, while Lead-Deadwood (0-5) is at Sturgis Dec. 30.

High School Wrestling

RAPID CITY STEVENS 72, DOUGLAS 3: Rapid City Stevens had little trouble Tuesday as it earned a lopsided victory over the Patriots.

The Raiders finished the dual with 11 victories via pinfall, starting with wins from Jacob Williams at 113 pounds, Evan Eckholm at 120 and Joe Juenger at 126.

Logan Graf scored a pin victory at 132 and Bryan Roselles finished his opponent at 145.

Other winners include Caleb Allen (152), Landon Mitsos (160), Riley Benson (170), Tanner VanScoy (182), Kadin Nelson (195), Kaiden Strong (220) and Colton Lauen (285).

The lone winner for Douglas was Kale Crowser at 138 pounds.

Next up, Rapid City Stevens will compete in a triangular at Mitchel Jan. 14, while the Patriots host a triangular Jan. 13.

