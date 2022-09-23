PREP ROUNDUP: Simon Kieffer throws 5 TDs in Comets' win over Tatanka

The Rapid City Christian football team bounced back from a loss to Mount Vernon/Plankinton last week with a 50-8 victory over Lakota Tech on Friday night.

Simon Kieffer led the way for Christian with 13 completions for 153 yards and five touchdowns, while Christian Maseman had a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Lars Kieffer finished with three interceptions for the Comets.

Rapid City Christian (3-2) will travel to Hill City on Friday, while the Tatanka (0-5) host Belle Fourche.

LOWER BRULE 34, STANDING ROCK, N.D. 0: Lower Brule remained unbeaten with a win over Standing Rock on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Sioux (5-0) will play at Marty on Friday.

SPEARFISH 40, BELLE FOURCHE 12: The Spartans won their second game of the season with a victory over the Broncs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (2-3) will host Mitchell on Friday, while Belle Fourche (2-3) travels to Lakota Tech.

BROOKINGS 40, DOUGLAS 6: Brookings won its third game in a row after defeating the Patriots on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (0-5) will play at Huron on Friday.

HOT SPRINGS 44, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Bison continued to roll as they cruised past the Golddiggers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Hot Springs (4-2) will host Rapid City Christian Oct. 7, while Lead-Deadwood (2-4) is at Custer.

GREGORY 26, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 0: The Gorillas remained unbeaten with a win over the WiLdKats.

No other information was made available for this game.

Gregory (5-0) will host Parkston on Friday.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON 52, DUPREE 0: The Ranchers jumped out to a 38-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as they ran past Dupree on Friday.

Kelby Hett paced Harding County with five completions for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Rylee Veal finished with five carries for 39 yards and a trio of TDs.

Harding County (5-1) travels to Wall on Friday.

FAITH 20, TIMBER LAKE 14: The Longhorns secured their third consecutive victory with a win over the Panthers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith (5-1) travels to Kadoka Area Oct. 7, while Timber Lake (4-2) hosts Stanley County on Friday.

PHILIP 54, NEW UNDERWOOD 12: The Scotties cruised to a lopsided win over New Underwood.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip (5-1) will host Kadoka Area on Friday, while the Tigers (1-4) look to bounce back at Jones County.

BRANDON VALLEY 33, RAPID CITY STEVENS 20: Despite starting the season 0-2, the Lynx scored its third victory in a row with a win over the Raiders.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (2-3) will host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.

KADOKA AREA 44, JONES COUNTY 0: Kadoka Area finished with 302 yards on the ground in a shutout victory over Jones County.

Gabriel Fauske paced the Kougars with eight carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyus Williams had seven for 92 yards and a TD.

Kadoka Area (3-2) will travel to Philip on Friday, while the Coyotes (2-4) host New Underwood.

Girls Tennis

Mueller earns 100th singles win in Stevens' win over O'Gorman

Anna Mueller won her 100th career singles match as she led the Rapid City Stevens tennis team to a pair of wins at the East-West Invite in Sioux Falls on Friday.

The Raiders started the day with an 8-1 victory over Sioux Falls O’Gorman, followed by a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

Mueller scored a win over CeCe Bender of O’Gorman (6-0, 6-0), followed by a victory over Zoriah VanDeVendel of Washington (10-0).

Rapid City Stevens remains unbeaten (24-0) and continues East-West play when it takes on Sioux Falls Jefferson and Sioux Falls Lincoln today.

Cross Country

Stevens runners lead the way at RC Area Meet

A pair of Rapid City Stevens competitors led the way in both 5k races Saturday as Simeon Birnbaum and Brionna Holso finished at the top of their respective classes.

Birnbaum led the boys side in 15:30.24, while Holso paced the girls in 18:46.76.

Brady Korsmo of Bismarck was second in the boys race in 15:31.94, while Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche rounded out the top three in 15:36.33.

Bayla Weigel of Bismarck was second in the girls race in 18:49.32 and Peyton VanDeest took third in 19:00.98.

In the team standings, Sioux Falls Christian led the girls with 37 points, while Bismarck paced the boys with 61.