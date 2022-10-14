PREP ROUNDUP: Simon Kieffer's record-breaking night spoiled by Blackhawks

Despite Simon Kieffer’s record-breaking night for Rapid City Christian, the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central football team scored a 14-6 victory over the Comets on Friday.

Kieffer broke the school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season after completing 16 of his 35 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Elijah Hoyt chipped in on the offensive end with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Braydon Marshall led the Comets with 18 tackles, Drake Lindberg added 14 tackles and Christian Maseman had an interception.

The Comets closed out the regular at 4-4.

KADOKA AREA 56, NEW UNDERWOOD 6: The Kougars cruised to their fifth win of the season after defeating New Underwood on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Kadoka Area closed out the season at 5-3, while the Tigers finished at 2-6.

DELL RAPIDS 42, ST. THOMAS MORE 19: The Quarriers carried a 21-7 lead into the half as they closed out the season with a win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More closes out the regular season at 5-3.

PHILIP 50, WHITE RIVER 0: The Scotties closed out the regular season with a dominant win over the Tigers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip finished the season at 7-1, while White River closed it out at 2-6.

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 53, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7: The Knights had little to no trouble Friday night as they ran past the Cobblers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central (0-8) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens to close out the season on Thursday.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 48, BELLE FOURCHE 7: The Chargers cruised to a win over Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Broncs (3-5) will close out the season when they host Vermillion on Thursday.

RED CLOUD 48, WINNEBAGO, NEB., 42: The Crusaders earned their sixth win in a row after defeating Winnebago, Nebraska on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (6-1) will close out the regular season at Crow Creek on Friday.

GREGORY 23, BON HOMME 12: The Gorillas closed out the regular season with a win as they pulled away from Bon Homme on Friday.

Kade Stukel led the way for Gregory with 20 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Rylan Peck added 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and Trey Murray finished with 68 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

The Gorillas finished the regular season at 7-1.

WINNER 34, MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 8: The Warriors closed out the regular season with an undefeated record after dropping the Titans in their finale.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner finished at 8-0 and await the start of the playoffs.

FAITH 42, STANLEY COUNTY 16: The Longhorns bounced back from a loss and finished out the season with a win over Stanley County.

No other information was made available for this game.

Faith closes out the regular season at 6-2.

STURGIS 27, DOUGLAS 0: The Scoopers closed out the season with a win after defeating the Patriots on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis finished the season at 0-8, while Douglas closed it out at 0-8.

Volleyball

BRANDON VALLEY 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Brandon Valley handed the Cobblers their fourth loss in a row on Friday.

The Lynx opened with a 25-16 win in the first, took the second 25-8 and closed it out with a 25-7 third.

Mya Hejl led Brandon Valley in kills with nine, while Alli Gawarecki finished with 23 assists.

Rapid City Central (3-21) will play at Sioux Falls O’Gorman today at 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Madden, Cast top Best of the West

Sheridan Madden and Peyton Cast took the top spots in their respective fields at the Best of the West cross country meet at Hart Ranch on Thursday.

Madden of Rapid City Central won the girls’ 5k in 19:53.29, her teammate Katelyn Beshara took second in 20:04.73 and Kira Ubence of Douglas finished third in 20:20.48.

Brinna Sheldon (20:25.89) and Lucy Hamer (20:43.50) of Sturgis rounded out the top five.

Cast of Douglas took the top spot in the boys’ 5k in 16:47.76, while Trevor Thomsen of Central was second (16:58.00), Deron Grif of Sturgis earned third place (17:02.92), Morgan Papenfuss of Sturgis was fourth (17:21.06) and Bailen Hayford of Central finished out the top five in 17:24.24.