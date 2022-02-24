PREP ROUNDUP: Six Raiders advance on first day of state wrestling

The Class A and B boys and girls wrestling teams kicked off the state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

At the end of the opening day, Rapid City Stevens led Class A with six advancing wrestlers on the boys side, while Sturgis had five and Rapid City Central finished with two.

In Class B, Winner led with six advancing wrestlers, while Philip and Custer had two each.

On the girls side, Sturgis and Spearfish finished the day with a pair of quarterfinal winners.

Corbin Zent of Stevens opened with a pair of wins at 106 pounds, followed by Jack Schoenhard at 120, Logan Graf at 126, Caleb Richter at 132, Corter Doney at 152 and Riley Benson at 160.

Korbin Bunch advanced for Sturgis at 106 pounds, while Tegan Zebroski won at 113, Kelton Olson scored a pair of wins at 132, Reese Jacobs advanced at 170 and Aiden Werlinger made it to the semifinals at 195.

Other winners in Class A include Riley Schmidt (113) and Landin Winter (160) of Central, Oakley Blakeman (145) and Clayton Donavan (152) of Spearfish and Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain at 195.

In Class B, Maxton Brozik led Winner at 113 pounds, followed by Kaleb Osborn at 126, Kaden Keiser at 145, Riley Orel at 160, Jack Kruger at 182 and Achilles Willuweit at 220.

Other winners in Class B include Tray Weiss (106) and Jonathan Lewis (160) of Custer, Kipp Cordes (120) and Burk Blasius (170) of Philip, and Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs at 195.

On the girls side, Maraia Kruske (106) and Shea Orion (113) led Spearfish, while Brooklyn Baird (113) and Madison Snyder (126) advanced for Sturgis.

Other advancing wrestlers included Trinity Duran of Stevens at 106 pounds, Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood, Giada Scherich of Red Cloud at 154 and Destiny Triplet of Douglas at 285.

Friday's final rounds get underway at 8 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Region 8A Tournament

BELLE FOURCHE 52, LEAD-DEADWOOD 18: The Broncs advanced to the next round of the 8A playoffs with a win over the Golddiggers on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (14-7) will play Rapid City Christian in the final round on Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood closes out the season at 1-20.

Region 7A

PINE RIDGE 65, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 54: The Thorpes scored a first-round victory over St. Francis Indian Thursday night at Pine Ridge.

Tristiana Brewer led the way for the Thorpes with 21 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Patricia Crow added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Pine Ridge, while Lolo Carow finished with 14 points.

Kassandra Arcoren paced the Warriors with 27 points.

The Thorpes (9-11) will play at Lakota Tech on Saturday, while St Francis finished the season at 8-13.

RED CLOUD 82, LITTLE WOUND 20: The Crusaders cruised to a win in the first round of the Region 7A tournament.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (18-2) will host Todd County on Saturday, while the Mustangs finished at 4-17.

TODD COUNTY 67, BENNETT COUNTY 43: The Falcons earned a first-round victory over Bennett County.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Warriors finished the season at 7-13.

Region 6A

WINNER 59, STANLEY COUNTY 27: The Warriors used a 28-5 second quarter advantage to score a win over Stanley County in the opening round of the playoffs.

Bella Swedlund led the way for Winner with 32 points and nine rebounds, while Kelsey Sachtjen finished with nine points and 11 boards.

Jordyn Sosa paced the Buffaloes with seven points.

The Warriors (13-8) will host Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday, while Stanley County closed out the season at 3-18.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 79, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 36: The Tigers led 39-20 at the half as they ran past Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the first round of the Region 6A playoffs.

Mariah Goehring led Mobridge with 24 points, Landyn Henderson added 18 points and Charley Henderson finished with 10.

Shawnee Lawrence paced CEB with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Cassie Carter finished with 13 points.

The Braves finished out the season at 6-15.

CROW CREEK 77, MCLAUGHLIN 18: The Chieftains scored a lopsided win in the first round of the Region 6A playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Crow Creek (16-5) will play Dupree for a spot in the SoDak16 on Saturday, while the Mustangs finished the season at 3-17.

DUPREE 63, CHAMBERLAIN 48: The Tigers outscored Chamberlain 19-9 in the third quarter as they pulled away for the win on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cubs finished the season at 9-12.

Boys Basketball

SPEARFISH 62, DOUGLAS 57: The Spartans battled back from a first quarter deficit to pick up a win over the Patriots.

Ryan Heinert led Spearfish with 14 points and Seth Hamilton chipped in with 13.

Connor Sauvage paced Douglas with 19 points, while Dylan Schelske and Austin Campbell added 11 points apiece.

The Spartans (7-11) will host Yankton in their regular season finale at 8 p.m. on Friday, while the Patriots closed out the season at 4-14.

