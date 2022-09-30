PREP ROUNDUP: Spartans score comeback win over Kernels

After falling behind early, the Spearfish football team fought back and earned a 26-21 victory over Mitchell on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

The Kernels came out and took a 14-0 advantage into the closing stages of the first quarter, but the Spartans gained some momentum as Antonio Serrano recovered a fumble and scored to make it 14-7.

Spearfish tied the game on an 11-yard touchdown connection from Brady Hartwig to Brayden Delahoyde.

From there, the Spartans took a 20-14 advantage on a Seth Hamilton TD pass to Bridger Neihaus before the Kernels regained the lead at 21-20 heading into the final minutes of the third quarter.

Hamilton connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Caden Langenfield with a little over a minute remaining in the third to give Spearfish the lead for good.

Hamilton finished 2 for 4 for 53 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards on six carries, while Hartwig completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and one score. Langenfield earned 69 receiving yards on two catches, and Delahoyde tallied four receptions for 49 yards.

Hartwig also racked up 13 tackles, 10 solo, on defense.

The Spartans (3-3) will travel to Tea Area on Friday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 55, HILL CITY 8: Simon Kieffer set a school record in passing yards with as the Comets defeated Hill City.

Kieffer went 16 of 23 for 316 yards and four touchdowns, while Sam Fischer had 70 rushing yards and a pair of scores.

Wyatt Batie chipped in on the offensive end with seven catches for 179 yards and two TDs.

On the defensive end, Braylon Marshall led with 15 tackles and two sacks, while Lars Kieffer had an interception, as well as a 72-yard kickoff return for a TD.

Rapid City Christian (4-2) is at Hot Springs on Friday, while the Rangers (1-5) travel to Custer.

WINNER 36, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY/ETHAN 0: The Warriors blanked the Seahawks thanks to their dominant ground game.

Winner finished with 296 total yards on the ground, including 16 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns from Aiden Barfuss.

Blake Volmer chipped in with 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Warriors (6-0) will host West Central on Friday.

TEA AREA 57, STURGIS 7: The Titans took a 35-0 lead into the half and remained undefeated with a win over the Scoopers.

Chase Van Tol led the way for Tea Area with nine carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns, while Blake Thompson had nine carries for 80 yards and a TD.

Gunner Rohloff paced Sturgis with six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Scoopers (2-4) will play Belle Fourche on Friday.

LEAD-DEADWOOD 40, CUSTER 6: The Golddiggers carried a 27-0 lead into the half on their way to defeating the Wildcats in the Prospector Bowl.

No other information was made available for this game.

Lead-Deadwood (3-4) will close out the regular season when it hosts Lakota Tech Oct. 14, while Custer (0-6) hosts Hill City on Friday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 38, JONES COUNTY 28: The Tigers bounced back from a loss to defeat Jones County on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

New Underwood (2-4) is at White River on Friday, while the Coyotes (2-5) host Bennett County to close out the season.

PHILIP 20, KADOKA AREA 8: The Scotties earned their fifth win in a row after defeating the Kougars on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Philip (5-1) is at Newell on Friday, while Kadoka Area (3-3) hosts Faith.

DUPREE 40, NEWELL 2: The Tigers scored the first win of the season as they cruised past the Irrigators in Newell.

No other information was made available for this game.

Dupree (1-6) closes out the season when it hosts Ipswich on Friday, while the Irrigators (0-7) host Philip.

HURON 32, DOUGLAS 14: Huron won its second game of the season with a victory over the Patriots on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Douglas (0-6) is at St. Thomas More on Friday.

Volleyball

Lakota Nation Invitational

LAKOTA TECH 2, MCLAUGHLIN 0: The Tatanka opened the Lakota Nation Invitational with a dominant win over McLaughlin on Friday.

Lakota Tech opened with a 25-14 win in the first set and closed it out with a 25-4 victory in the second.

Shayla Bravo and Melina Shangreaux led the Tatanka with seven kills apiece, while Tawny Rodriguez finished with nine aces, five kills and four digs.

Shyleigh Richard paced her team in assists with 16.

Lakota Tech (9-5) and McLaughlin (2-11) continue tournament play today.

CUSTER 2, RED CLOUD 0: The Wildcats kicked off the LNI with a straight set victory over Red Cloud.

No other information was made available for this match.

Custer (5-13) and the Crusaders (5-14) continue tournament play today.

OELRICHS 2, RED CLOUD 1: The Tigers opened the tournament with a win over the Crusaders in three sets.

Oelrichs won the first set 25-16, Red Cloud stormed back to take the second 25-21 and the Tigers put it away with a 25-22 third.

No other information was made available for this match.

Oelrichs (2-3) continues tournament play today.

RED CLOUD 2, CROW CREEK 0: Red Cloud earned a win in pool play over the Chieftains on the opening day of the LNI.

The Crusaders put the match away with 25-23 and 25-19 victories.

No other information was made available for this match.

Non-Tournament Matches

BELLE FOURCHE 3, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 1: The Broncs bounced back from a first set loss to defeat the Cavaliers.

Roncalli won the first set 25-19, but Belle Fourche battled back to win the next three 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (14-5) will play Redfield in the Pheasants Volleyball Classic today at 9 a.m.