PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish boys advance to second round with win over Yankton

The Spearfish boys soccer team went into Tuesday night’s Class AA matchup with Yankton looking to earn a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

When all was said and done, the Spartans secured that spot thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Bucks at Black Hills Power Sports Complex in Spearfish.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (8-4-2) will take on Brandon Valley on Thursday.

WATERTOWN 4, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Arrows scored their spot in the second round of the playoffs with a win over the Cobblers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Central closed out the season at 4-6-2.

O’GORMAN 2, STURGIS 1: The Knights earned a hard-fought victory over the Scoopers in the opening round of the playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis closed out the season at 6-7-1.

Class A

ST. THOMAS MORE 7, FREEMAN ACADEMY 0: St. Thomas More had no trouble in the first round of the Class A playoffs as it cruised to a win over Freeman Academy Tuesday night at Dakota Fields in Rapid City.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cavaliers (9-4) will look to keep that momentum going when they take on Vermillion on Saturday.

Girls Soccer

Class AA Playoffs

BRANDON VALLEY 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Lynx moved on to the second round of the Class AA playoffs with a win over the Cobblers.

Brandon Valley took its first lead of the game in the 25th minute when Emma Kirlin found the back of the net.

Kirlin added to the lead two minutes later as the Lynx held on the rest of the way.

Rapid City Central finished out the season at 5-6-2.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 6, SPEARFISH 2: Sioux Falls Jefferson added five goals in the second half as they advanced to the next round of the Class AA playoffs with a win over Spearfish.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Spartans finished out the season at 8-5.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, STURGIS 0: The Patriots scored a pair of second half goals as they shut out the Scoopers in the first round of the playoffs.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis closed out the season at 5-9.

Class A

VERMILLION 5, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: Megan Brady found the back of the net four times as she led Vermillion to a win over the Cavaliers in the opening round of the Class A playoffs on Tuesday.

Brady scored her first goal of the game early in the opening half, but STM’s Sloane Keszler had an answer to tie it at 1-1.

The Tanagers regained the lead on another goal from Brady with 10 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the opening half.

From there, the Cavaliers couldn’t make up any more ground as Vermillion put the match away.

St. Thomas More closed out the season at 5-8.

Volleyball

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, PHILIP 0: The Cavaliers ran past the Scotties for a straight set victory in Rapid City on Tuesday.

Reese Ross led the way for STM with 23 kills, while Megan Lee added eight kills and Riley Gylten finished with two blocks.

Ariana King paced the team in assists with 21.

St. Thomas More (14-13) will host Hill City on Tuesday, while Philip (13-7) hosts Faith on Thursday.

CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 3, LITTLE WOUND 1: The Braves bounced back from a third-set loss to defeat the Mustangs.

CEB won the first two sets 25-23 and 26-24, but Little Wound earned a 25-15 victory in the third.

The Braves regained the momentum and put the match away with a 25-17 fourth.

No other information was made available for this game.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (3-8) is at Todd County on Saturday, while the Mustangs (8-9) host St. Francis Indian on Thursday.

RED CLOUD 3, BENNETT COUNTY 1: Despite losing the opening set, the Crusaders picked up a win over Bennett County on Tuesday.

The Warriors won the first set 25-17, but Red Cloud battled back to win the next three 25-13, 26-24 and 26-24.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Crusaders (7-12) will travel to Custer on Tuesday, while Bennett County (1-15) is at Pine Ridge Thursday.