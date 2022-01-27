PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish boys earn comeback win over Central

Despite falling behind in the first half, the Spearfish boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought 62-58 victory over Rapid City Central Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter before extending it to 26-19 at the break.

The Spartans made up some ground in the third quarter and gained a 50-49 lead with three minutes and 41 seconds remaining in regulation.

Spearfish continued to pull away from there and sealed the victory thanks to a 24-15 advantage in the fourth.

Antonio Serrano led the way for Spearfish with 17 points, while Seth Hamilton chipped in with 16.

Reno Lowe of Central led all scorers with 25 points and Cooper Totten added 14 points, while grabbing four rebounds.

The Spartans (4-7) will host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while the Cobblers (4-7) host crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Friday at 7 p.m.

LOWER BRULE 113, TAKINI 19: Lower Brule led 65-10 at the half as it ran past Takini on the first day of the Dakota Oyate Challenge on Thursday.

Lane Grey led the Sioux with 23 points, Keshaume Thigh added 12 points and Daniel Goodface Jr. finished with 11.

Randen Eagle Chasing paced the Skyhawks with seven points.

Lower Brule (9-1) will host Wessington Springs Tuesday, while Takini (1-4) hosts Pine Ridge Thursday.

BELLE FOURCHE 61, HARDING COUNTY 59: The Broncs outscored Harding County 36-29 in the second half to complete a comeback victory over the Ranchers.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (8-6) hosts Red Cloud on Tuesday, while Harding County (9-2) hosts New Underwood Saturday.

LITTLE WOUND 63, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 39: The Mustangs snapped a seven-game losing skid with a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Little Wound (3-11) will host Lakota Tech on Saturday, while the Braves (2-9) travel to McLaughlin Friday.

TIOSPA ZINA 79, TIOSPAYE TOPA 30: The Wambdi picked up a win over Tiospaye Topa on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Tiospa Zina (6-3) will play at Clark/Willow Lake on Tuesday, while the Thunderhawks (1-7) host Dupree Feb. 7.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 62, SPEARFISH 27: Rapid City Central continued to roll as they cruised to a win over the Spartans on Thursday.

The Cobblers took an early lead and carried a 33-14 advantage into the half.

From there, they wouldn’t let up as they extended their lead to 27 at the end of the third quarter (50-23).

Nevaya Cuny led Central with 11 points, while Denna Smith and Aaliyah Jones chipped in with nine apiece.

Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with nine points.

The Cobblers (10-1) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Spearfish (3-7) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 58, STURGIS 30: The Cavaliers picked up a win over the Scoopers Thursday night in Rapid City.

No other information was made available for this game.

St. Thomas More (9-3) travels to Lead-Deadwood on Saturday, while Sturgis (2-11) is at Douglas on Thursday.

