PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish finishes 4th at Pierre golf Invite

The Pierre boys golf team had five golfers finish in the top 12 as it scored the team title at its home invitational on Tuesday.

The Governors led the way with a team score of 282, Watertown wasn’t far behind with 288 and Mitchell rounded out the top three with 306.

Spearfish earned the fourth spot with 312, Rapid City Stevens took seventh with 325 and Rapid City Central was eighth with 332.

Winner finished 10th in the team standings with 344 and Sturgis rounded out the area team scores with 352.

In the individual standings, Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenchein and Luke Olson finished in a three-way tie for second (69). The rest of the Governors to finish in the top 12 were Nick Bothun in fifth 70, Lincoln Houska was tied for eighth with 74 and Jack Bartlett tied for 12th with 75.

Jake Olson of Watertown took home the top spot in the individual standings with 66.

Boys Soccer

Sturgis 6, Belle Fourche 2: The Scoopers scored a big win over the Broncs on Tuesday at Roundup Sports Complex in Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis travels to Pierre T.F. Riggs on Thursday, while Belle Fourche hosts James Valley Christian on Friday.

Volleyball

Jones County 3, Sully Buttes 0: The Coyotes scored a straight-sets win over the Chargers in their season-opener Tuesday night.

Jones County won 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.

The Coyotes are back in action Saturday, hosting Bison.