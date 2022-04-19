PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish's Guthmiller breaks long-standing Track-O-Rama record

Spearfish track and field standout Jaden Guthmiller broke a meet record that stood for 21 years Tuesday morning at Sioux Park in the Track-O-Rama.

The junior ran a 21.74-second 200-meter dash, topping the previous record of 22 seconds set by former Campbell County (Wyoming) and Stanford runner Curtis Goehring in 2001. Guthmiller also claimed the top spot in the 100 at 10.7 seconds.

The Spartans finished first in three events on the boys side with another top mark by John Jeffery, Korben Harris, Evan Viergets and William Williams in the 4x800 relay.

Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central and Belle Fourche each claimed one top finish in boys competition.

The Raiders won the 4x100 at 9:00.33, run by Easton Ogle, Julian Scott, Eli Oxner and Bryce Swanson, as they bested the Spartans by .05 seconds.

Central's Griffith Houchin, Jet Janvrin, Isaac Flanegan and Imari Geliga won the 4x200 at 1:35.67.

Belle Fourche's Aiden Giffin claimed the long jump with a 23-foot jump.

In girls competition, Spearfish and Stevens each edged the top spot in a pair of events.

The Raiders' Baylee Van Zee won the 100 hurdles at 15.25 seconds and Brynn Nelson won the javelin at 107 feet, 7 inches.

The Spartans won the 1600 sprint medley at 4:40.74, run by Ella Torres, Avery Kirk, Charlie Nickle and Madison Viergets. Sofie Miller nabbed the top spot in the long jump for Spearfish at 16 feet, 7.5 inches.

Sturgis edged out the competition in the 4x200 at 1:51.26, run by Kyasia Jones, Hannah Killinger, Sawyer Dennis and Avery Maller.

Central's Matayah Yellow Mule won the triple jump with a 38-foot, 8-inch leap.

Spartans claim Spearfish Invitational title

Spearfish finished atop the heap Tuesday at the Spearfish Invitational golf meet at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.

The Spartans finished with a 366 team score, ahead of Custer (429), Lakota Tech (444) and Sturgis (448).

Spearfish placed three golfers in the top five. Kali Lantis led the way, shooting 80 (40, 40) for a three-stroke victory over Hot Springs' Sydney Olstad, who scored an 83 (42, 41).

Little Wound's Jaida Jacobs rounded out the top three (45, 46) and held the tie breaker at 91. Spearfish's Olivia Torgerson finished fourth with 91 (45, 46) and teammate Cora Gill also shot 91 (44, 47).

Sturgis' Lilly Heisinger finished sixth, shooting 95 (48, 47), Custer's Shauna Zacher placed seventh, shooting 98 (48, 50), Lakota Tech's Tobi Carlow placed eighth, shooting 100 (51, 49), and Spearfish's Ellie Olson placed ninth, shooting 104 (51, 53).

