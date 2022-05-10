PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens blanks rival Central, STM

The Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team cruised to a pair of dominant victories over Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More Tuesday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders opened the day with a 9-0 win over cross town rival Central, kicked off by a 10-0 win from Asa Hood over Anson Griffin.

In Flight 2, Nolan cruised past Jeremy Dahl for a 10-0 victory and Parker Cotts wrapped up singles action with a 10-1 win over Greyson Weston.

In its second matchup of the day, Stevens ran past the Cavaliers en route to a 9-0 win.

Sam Mortimer opened the match with a 10-5 victory over Dhruv Goyal in Flight 1, followed by a 10-1 win for Isaac Wright, as he ran past Michael Levine.

In Flight 4, Josh Mueller defeated Shourya Goyal (10-3) and Braden Nelson earned a 10-2 victory over Braeden Strain in Flight 5.

All three teams will travel to Sioux Falls for the East-West Invitational starting Friday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, SPEARFISH 0: Rapid City Christian cruised to a shut out win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.

Noah Greni kicked off singles action with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ty Sieber, before Andrew Hobbs defeated Bridger Meyer, 6-3, 6-0.

David Suomala closed out singles competition with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Austin O’Bryan.

Up next, Rapid City Christian will travel to Sioux Falls for the East-West Invite Friday, while Spearfish plays at Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

High School Track

Wall boys lead the way in Belle Fourche

The Wall boys track and field team finished with seven individual first place finishers at the Belle Fourche S/S invite on Tuesday.

Rylan McDonnell took the top spot in the 200 meter race in 23.63 seconds, followed by Brodi Sundall in the 300 (55.47).

Tobyn Teigan finished first in the 3200 (13:19.27), Blair Blasius topped the 300 meter hurdles (44.76) and Reid Hansen outpaced the field in the high jump (5-07).

Rylan McDonnell (long jump, 19-07) and Reid Hansen (triple jump, 39-08) closed out the winners for the Eagles.

Custer finished the day with five winners, including Miles Ellman in the 800 (2:00.84), Mical Grace in the 110 hurdles (18.05), Justin Doyle in the shot put (50-10), Dossen Elmore in the discus (138-09) and Robbie Emery in the pole vault (12-08).

Other area winners include a duo from Belle Fourche as Wyatt Keegan topped the 100 (11.88) and Nic Lambert led the way in the 1600 (5:01.59).

On the girls side, New Underwood and Custer finished the day with five first place winners apiece, with Portia Wiebers leading the Tigers with three wins.

Wiebers topped the 200 (27.28), the 100 meter hurdles (17.25) and the 300 hurdles (48.49).

Other winners for New Underwood include Alyssa Scott in the high jump (4-06) and Sydney Sobolewski in the triple jump (31-02).

Custer’s five winners included Josey Wahlstrom in the 400 (59.68), Ramsey Karim in the 800 (2:19.96), Kellyn Kortemeyer in the shot put (46-01) and discus (157-01) and Cidana Stiefel in the pole vault (9-02).

Other area winners include Wall’s Nora Dinger (100, 13.36) and Ava Dinger (long jump 15-00), and Belle Fourche’s Ava Allen (1600, 6:05.91) and Ayseluna Hackenbary (3200, 13:29.67).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0