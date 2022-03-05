PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens boys fall to Mitchell in SoDak 16

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team fell short of a Class AA state tournament appearance as Mitchell was able to pull away for a 64-52 victory over the Raiders on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

The Kernels closed out the first quarter with a 14-6 lead, but Stevens bounced back in the second and outscored Mitchell 8-0 with under five minutes remaining.

After the Kernels regained the lead and carried a 22-21 advantage into the half, they extended it to 42-35 to start the fourth.

Mitchell led by as many as 14 in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.

Caden Hinker paced the Kernels with 27 points and nine boards, while Gavin Soukup added 11 points and Steele Morgan finished with 10.

Charles Christensen led the Raiders with 14 points and Nate Kindred chipped in with 13.

Rapid City Stevens closed out the season at 10-11.

HARRISBURG 85, SPEARFISH 46: Thanks to a trio of double-digit scorers, the Tigers ran past the Spartans in their SoDak 16 matchup Saturday in Harrisburg.

Ethan Determan led the way for the Tigers with 25 points, Jacoby Mehrman added 17 points and Cam Phipps tacked on 14.

Seth Hamilton paced Spearfish with 15 points.

The Spartans wrapped up the season at 8-13.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 57, STURGIS 19: The Rough Riders had little trouble in the SoDak 16 round of the Class AA tournament as they cruised past the Scoopers.

Justin Shaw led Roosevelt with 10 points, while Thoralingo Gilo finished with nine.

Owen Cass and Jake Vliem had four points apiece for Sturgis, while Vliem led the team on the boards with nine.

The Scoopers finished out the season at 6-15.

Girls Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 4, WATERTOWN LAKERS 1: After suffering a loss in the first round of the playoffs, the Rushmore girls varsity squad bounced back to defeat Watertown in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

The Thunder got out to a quick start when Paige Zimiga scored on a shorthanded goal in the third minute of the first period, but Jillian Busch scored in the 11th minute to tie the game for the Lakers.

Kalyn Cover of Rushmore gave her team the lead again 55 seconds into the second and the Thunder began to pull away when Kya Olson found the back of the net five minutes later.

Up 3-1 in the third period, Cover scored again to seal the deal for Rushmore.

The Thunder will play Oahe in the fifth-place game at 8 a.m. Sunday in Aberdeen.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0