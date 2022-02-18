PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens boys upset No. 4 Mitchell on Haefs' buzzer-beater

Jaden Haefs made a 3-point shot at the buzzer as the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team earned a 60-59 upset victory over No. 4 Mitchell Friday night at the Corn Palace.

The Raiders carried a lead early and outpaced the Kernels 19-14 to close out the first quarter.

Mitchell gained some momentum in the second quarter and outscored Stevens 16-11 to make it 30-all at the half.

The Kernels held on to that momentum in the third and led 46-42 heading into the final quarter.

Mitchell carried a 59-57 lead with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation before Haefs caught the inbound pass and knocked down the shot for the victory.

No other information was made available for this game.

Rapid City Stevens (9-8) will play at Huron at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HURON 61, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 55: The Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a win over the Cobblers on Friday.

Jayden Beck led Huron with 13 points, Max Kranzler and Dawsyn Rogers added 12 points apiece and Reilyn Zavesky finished with 10.

Cael Meisman paced Central with 17 points, while Jace Brown chipped in with 12 points and Jet Janvrin finished with 11.

The Cobblers (4-13) will play at Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

GREGORY 60, BON HOMME 54: Daniel Mitchell scored 24 points and pulled in 18 rebounds to lead the Gorillas to a win over Bon Homme on Friday.

Cruz Klundt added 14 points and five assists for Gregory, while Jordan Songer finished with 11 points.

Riley Rothschadl paced the Cavaliers with 20 points and Nate Hall had 12.

The Gorillas finished the regular season at 13-7, while Bon Homme (6-12) closes it out when it hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.

HARDING COUNTY 60, LEMMON 52: The Ranchers won their third game in a row after dropping the Cowboys.

No other information was made available for this game.

Harding County (14-5) will close out the season at Bison on Friday, while Lemmon (11-8) travels to Flasher, North Dakota.

HARRISBURG 74, SPEARFISH 37: Harrisburg took an early advantage as it ran past the Spartans on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (7-11) travels to Douglas on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

WINNER 63, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 48: Bella Swedlund finished with a double-double to lead the Warriors past Mobridge-Pollock.

Swedlund led Winner with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Kelsey Sacjtjen finished with 14 points and seven boards.

Emma Keller paced the Tigers with 18 points and Mariah Goehring tacked on 10.

The Warriors closed out the regular season at 11-8, while Mobridge-Pollock finished at 13-6.

SPEARFISH 49, HARRISBURG 36: The Spartans snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over Harrisburg on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Spearfish (6-12) travels to Douglas on Thursday.

BELLE FOURCHE 47, FAITH 34: The Broncs closed out the regular season on a high note after defeating the Longhorns on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche finished at 13-7, while Faith closed it out at 15-5.

WALL 54, HILL CITY 51: The Eagles edged Hill City for their fourth win in row Friday night in Wall.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Eagles finished the season at 18-2, while the Rangers closed it out at 12-8.

ST. THOMAS MORE 43, HOT SPRINGS 27: St. Thomas More finished out the regular season with a win as it dropped the Bison in Hot Springs.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Cavaliers finished the season at 17-3, while the Bison closed it out at 4-16.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0